A brush fire broke out in the early hours of 10 February in Laguna Beach, California (KTLA)

A brush fire has prompted widespread evacuations in Laguna Beach, California, with hundreds of residents urged to leave their homes immediately.

The fire broke out just after 4am Thursday in Emerald Bay, a gated community with the only private beach in the state.

People living in that neighbourhood as well as Irvine Cove are now under immediate evacuation orders, with an evacuation warning in place in North Laguna.

“Homes are currently threatened with the possibility of more structures threatened if the fire spreads,” the City of Laguna Beach said in a statement.

The fire has since spread across seven acres, fuelled by the devastatingly dry Santa Ana winds.

The cause of the blaze has not been determined.

