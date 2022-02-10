Laguna Beach fire - live: Hundreds ordered to evacuate as Emerald Bay blaze burns seven acres
Follow the latest updates on the Laguna Beach fire
A brush fire has prompted widespread evacuations in Laguna Beach, California, with hundreds of residents urged to leave their homes immediately.
The fire broke out just after 4am Thursday in Emerald Bay, a gated community with the only private beach in the state.
People living in that neighbourhood as well as Irvine Cove are now under immediate evacuation orders, with an evacuation warning in place in North Laguna.
“Homes are currently threatened with the possibility of more structures threatened if the fire spreads,” the City of Laguna Beach said in a statement.
The fire has since spread across seven acres, fuelled by the devastatingly dry Santa Ana winds.
The cause of the blaze has not been determined.
Emerald Bay’s first fire in nearly 30 years
Thursday’s blaze, now dubbed the Emerald Fire, marked the first time the area has burned since 1993.
The last fire, dubbed the Laguna Beach Fire, burned 17,000 acres and hundreds of homes across Orange County in the span of a day.
At the time, it was regarded as one of the most destructive fires in California’s history.
But in the years since it has been eclipsed by many more fires as the state has seen 15 of its 20 most damaging fires within the last seven years.
‘We no longer have a fire season, we have a fire year,’ says Orange County fire chief
Brian Fennessy, Fire Chief of the Orange County Fire Authority, spoke at a media briefing shortly after 7am local time and referenced impacts that the changing climate is having on crews’ ability to tackle blazes.
The chief said there had been a “robust response” from fire crews on Thursday and that no homes had been damaged in the blaze, which has spread up to ten acres in Laguna Beach.
“This is exactly what the fire service in state of California has been talking about in the past couple of years,” he said.
“We no longer have a fire season, we have a fire year. It’s February 10. It’s supposed to be the middle of the winter. We are anticipating 80-90 degree weather, we’re under a strong high pressure, under Santa Ana [winds]. Even though the hillsides are green, it doesn’t take much but low humidity and wind for fires to occur.”
He went on to ask residents to take care of defensible space around their homes, and heed evacuation orders.
A US high temperature of 91 degrees Fahrenheit was reported on Wednesday in the California city of Santa Ana, 20 miles north of Laguna Beach.
California has always had wildfires but the state is now experiencing bigger, more intense and unpredictable blazes due to the climate crisis.
Since 1970, the acreage of land burned has increased fivefold amid increases in temperature and longer and more extreme droughts.
Rainfall has also become less frequent in fall and spring, while winter storms have become more volatile.
What we know so far
Emerald Bay and Irvine Cove were placed under immediate evacuation orders early Thursday after a brush fire was reported in the former community.
The North Laguna Beach area is also under an evacuation warning as firefighters continue working to bring the flames under control.
The blaze broke out around 4am local time and quickly spread across seven acres, fueled by high winds and dry vegetation.
The Independent’s Louise Boyle has more:
Laguna Beach fire prompts evacuations in California
The fire was reported shortly after 4am in the Emerald Bay area
