Torrential showers and thunderstorms have caused flooding across parts of London leaving motorists and shoppers stranded.

London Fire Brigade said that they have taken at least 130 calls from those areas concerning flooding on roads and in basements.

The worst affected areas were initially Clapham and Camberwell in the south of the city, but flooding has also been reported in east and north-east London.

Social media users have posted alarming images of rising water, abandoned cars, and apparent monsoon conditions.

