London weather - live: Flash floods hit city as Met Office issues thunder and rain warnings
Parts of London inundated for second time in less than a month
Torrential showers and thunderstorms have caused flooding across parts of London leaving motorists and shoppers stranded.
London Fire Brigade said that they have taken at least 130 calls from those areas concerning flooding on roads and in basements.
The worst affected areas were initially Clapham and Camberwell in the south of the city, but flooding has also been reported in east and north-east London.
Social media users have posted alarming images of rising water, abandoned cars, and apparent monsoon conditions.
Follow live for the latest updates.
Met Office: Amber warning issued
The Met Office has issued an amber warning covering much of the city saying that heavy showers and isolated thunderstorms are likely to cause surface water flooding.
Flooding of homes and businesses is likely and could happen quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater and isolated lightning strikes.
The agency also warns that where flooding or lightning strikes occur, delays and some cancellations to train and bus services are likely.
Spray and sudden flooding probably leading to difficult driving conditions and some road closures
Flash floods hit several parts of London
Following a week of high temperatures, thunderstorms have caused flooding across the capital.
Lamiat Sabin has this initial report.
Parts of London flooded as post-heatwave thunderstorm warning issued
The thunderstorms followed a week of high temperatures in the capital
