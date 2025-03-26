Beloved manatees had their day - but their homes remain in danger

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

National Manatee Appreciation Day was marked on Wednesday, celebrating the gentle giants that congregate off the Florida coast.

The herbivores glide through coastal and riverine areas, feeding on seagrasses and other aquatic plants.

While the Florida manatee, a subspecies of the West Indian manatee, can be found as far west as Texas and travel as far north as Massachusetts during the summer months, the marine mammals cannot tolerate temperatures below 68 degrees for extended periods of time.

Threats from climate change and other human causes have resulted in deadly consequences for the squishy-looking species.

“They’re kind of the first animals to start to respond to any changes in the environment. And because they’re so charismatic, people really take note of that,” Florida Power & Light Company’s Manatee Lagoon education manager Rachel Shanker previously told The Associated Press.

open image in gallery Manatees were celebrated across the country on Wednesday. The beloved sea cows are threatened by human-caused climate change ( Getty Images )

Earlier in the year, chillier temperatures sent manatees close to warm-water discharges from power plants.

Weighing as much as 3,500 pounds and growing to between nine and 10 feet long, the greyish brown potato-shaped sea creatures can suffer from “cold stress” and potentially die from the condition. Exposure to lower water temperatures causes manatees to lose body heat and to inadequately digest their food.

“Unfortunately, when temperatures drop rapidly or remain low for significant periods of time,” Michelle Passawicz, the administrator of FWC’s manatee management program, told WUSF. She explained that “some manatees might experience adverse impacts because they're not able to find those sources of warm water.”

open image in gallery Manatees can grow up to 10 feet in length and weigh as many as 3,500 pounds. They can live for up to 60 years ( Getty Images )

While boating collisions are the top man-made threat to manatees, and are responsible for about half of manatee deaths, they are also affected by pollution and the impact of harmful algae blooms that result in a loss of seagrass and can also be potentially fatal. While these blooms are increasingly due to rising temperatures in ocean waters, they are also caused by nutrient pollution from improperly treated sewage and fertilizers.

In 2021, there was a significant die-off of hundreds of manatees after they starved to death due to a lack of seagrass. They can normally live for between 50 and 60 years.

Storms are also an issue for the threatened friends, and nonprofit Save the Manatees notes that as climate change increases the severity of hurricanes and other storms, manatees may be affected by ecosystem changes. More rainfall may also result in more algae blooms.

open image in gallery Florida waters are home to more than 8,000 manatees. They are currently considered a ‘threatened’ species ( AFP via Getty Images )

State waters are home to more than 8,000 manatees. While deaths have dropped, records show a spike in dead calves over the past year.

In recent years, environmental groups have pushed to get manatees back on the endangered species list. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service said that they would remain classified as threatened.

“We always look into the future, and there are significant threats to manatees statewide,” FWC manatee veterinarian Martine de Wit told The Associated Press. “It’s looking better now, but you cannot sit back and watch it unfold, because we know it needs management and conservation efforts to protect them.”