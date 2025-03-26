Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Beloved manatees had their day - but their homes remain in danger

Manatees were celebrated across the country on Wednesday. The marine mammals are threatened by increasing climate change impacts

Julia Musto
in New York
Wednesday 26 March 2025 22:50 GMT
Comments
Several manatee deaths in Homosassa River

National Manatee Appreciation Day was marked on Wednesday, celebrating the gentle giants that congregate off the Florida coast.

The herbivores glide through coastal and riverine areas, feeding on seagrasses and other aquatic plants.

While the Florida manatee, a subspecies of the West Indian manatee, can be found as far west as Texas and travel as far north as Massachusetts during the summer months, the marine mammals cannot tolerate temperatures below 68 degrees for extended periods of time.

Threats from climate change and other human causes have resulted in deadly consequences for the squishy-looking species.

“They’re kind of the first animals to start to respond to any changes in the environment. And because they’re so charismatic, people really take note of that,” Florida Power & Light Company’s Manatee Lagoon education manager Rachel Shanker previously told The Associated Press.

Manatees were celebrated across the country on Wednesday. The beloved sea cows are threatened by human-caused climate change
Manatees were celebrated across the country on Wednesday. The beloved sea cows are threatened by human-caused climate change (Getty Images)

Earlier in the year, chillier temperatures sent manatees close to warm-water discharges from power plants.

Weighing as much as 3,500 pounds and growing to between nine and 10 feet long, the greyish brown potato-shaped sea creatures can suffer from “cold stress” and potentially die from the condition. Exposure to lower water temperatures causes manatees to lose body heat and to inadequately digest their food.

“Unfortunately, when temperatures drop rapidly or remain low for significant periods of time,” Michelle Passawicz, the administrator of FWC’s manatee management program, told WUSF. She explained that “some manatees might experience adverse impacts because they're not able to find those sources of warm water.”

Manatees can grow up to 10 feet in length and weigh as many as 3,500 pounds. They can live for up to 60 years
Manatees can grow up to 10 feet in length and weigh as many as 3,500 pounds. They can live for up to 60 years (Getty Images)

While boating collisions are the top man-made threat to manatees, and are responsible for about half of manatee deaths, they are also affected by pollution and the impact of harmful algae blooms that result in a loss of seagrass and can also be potentially fatal. While these blooms are increasingly due to rising temperatures in ocean waters, they are also caused by nutrient pollution from improperly treated sewage and fertilizers.

In 2021, there was a significant die-off of hundreds of manatees after they starved to death due to a lack of seagrass. They can normally live for between 50 and 60 years.

Storms are also an issue for the threatened friends, and nonprofit Save the Manatees notes that as climate change increases the severity of hurricanes and other storms, manatees may be affected by ecosystem changes. More rainfall may also result in more algae blooms.

Florida waters are home to more than 8,000 manatees. They are currently considered a ‘threatened’ species
Florida waters are home to more than 8,000 manatees. They are currently considered a ‘threatened’ species (AFP via Getty Images)

State waters are home to more than 8,000 manatees. While deaths have dropped, records show a spike in dead calves over the past year.

In recent years, environmental groups have pushed to get manatees back on the endangered species list. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service said that they would remain classified as threatened.

“We always look into the future, and there are significant threats to manatees statewide,” FWC manatee veterinarian Martine de Wit told The Associated Press. “It’s looking better now, but you cannot sit back and watch it unfold, because we know it needs management and conservation efforts to protect them.”

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in