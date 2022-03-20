Number of adverts banned for ‘greenwashing’ triples in a year

The number of adverts banned for “greenwashing” has tripled in a year, The Independent can reveal.

Sixteen adverts exaggerated their company’s green credentials or made environmental claims that could not be backed up over the past 12 months, according to analysis of thousands of rulings by the UK advertising watchdog.

These ads - by Innocent Drinks, Alpro and Oatly among others - were banned from appearing again in the same form.

Analysis of Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) rulings by The Independent found there had been a sharp rise in the number of adverts found to have greenwashed - both in recent months and compared to the year before.

Eleven out of the 16 adverts to be banned between mid-March 2021 and 2022 were from the first few months of this year.

And this total over the past 12 months was triple the number banned for greenwashing during the same period the year before, which was just five.

The 16 adverts banned this year was also 40 per cent of the total number of adverts found to have greenwashed across the previous five years, according to The Independent’s analysis.

Toby King, a spokesperson for ASA, said he thought people were “more concerned” and “educated” over the climate crisis and greenwashing now - which could be driving the increase in adverts being banned.

“We have done a lot of work to let people know, when you see an ad for green claims, we are the guys you come to if you think it is inaccurate or may not be telling the truth,” he told The Independent.

He added: “I think we are seeing a sea change in public understanding of green claims and people want to buy ethically in a green way. We all want to do our bit.”

The 16 greenwashing rulings from the previous 12 months also included companies getting reprimanded over multiple adverts across different platforms, including Twitter, Facebook, newspaper and TV.

This includes Innocent Drinks, who had TV, Youtube and video-on-demand ads banned last month that contained cartoon characters singing about “fixing up the planet” and recycling while drinking its products.

ASA said the adverts implied buying Innocent products would have a “positive environmental impact when that was not the case” and were therefore misleading. Innocent said it was “disappointed” with the ruling and the advert intended to “highlight important global environmental issues and the need for collective action”.

Adverts for Lipton Ice Tea and Aqua Pura water were also banned this year for misleadingly claiming the bottles were made from fully recycled materials.

The poster on a bus shelter said the bottled products were “100 per cent recycled*” - with an asterix linking to small text saying this excluded the cap and label - and showed shots of bottles making the same recyling claim.

A Pepsi Lipton International spokesperson said the adverty did not “intend to mislead” but was “simply celebrating that the plastic bottle is now made from 100 per cent recycled PET”. But ASA said it should not appear in the same form.

Also in January, ASA banned adverts from Oatly, a plant-based milk substitute company, over misleading environmental claims, including: “Oatly generates 73 per cent less CO2e (carbon dioxide equivalent) vs milk, calculated from grower to grocer”.

The company said it could have been “more specific” in how it presented scientific data following the ruling.

Andrew Simms from the Badvertising campaign told The Independent: “More pressure on companies due to awareness of the climate emergency means some major polluters take the easy option of trying to change their image rather than change their business. That leads to greenwash.”

He said ASA seemed to “be letting many of the big polluting fish off the hook” such as oil companies and airlines and instead “picking up other, smaller and relatively innocuous examples”.

“More greenwashing does need investigating, but it will be perverse if the new scrutiny fails to tackle the worst polluters, and is exploited to target others trying attempting to make a positive difference. ”

ASA denied the accusation it only dealt with “small fry”, saying it has also ruled against airlines and car companies.

In 2020, it said three adverts by RyanAir were misleading over claims it was the “lowest emissions airline” and “low CO2 emissions”. Following the ruling, the airline remained defiant and insisted it had the lowest emissions per passenger than other ones in Europe.

Harriet Lamb, the chief executive of climate charity Ashden, told The Independent: “Greenwashing confuses the public, minimises the severity of the global climate crisis and so ultimately pushes us closer to climate catastrophe.

“The strict implementation of tight advertising regulations is vital. But we also need to go much further - advertising should be banned for companies that are highly polluting.”