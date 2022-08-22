At least 20 dead in Afghanistan as flash floods wreak havoc in crisis-ridden country

Sign up to the Independent Climate email for the latest advice on saving the planet Get our free Climate email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Independent Climate email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Deadly flash floods that hit Afghanistan in the last 48 hours have left dozens of people dead with hundreds of houses and acres of crop fields damaged.

The sudden deluge of flooding comes as extreme rainfall was already wreaking havoc in Afghanistan, destroying mud houses and killing dozens over the last few weeks.

This is also one in a series of natural disasters to hit the vulnerable nation which is going through a humanitarian crisis. A drought and a devastating earthquake earlier this year had left over 1,000 people dead.

On Monday, the country’s disaster management agency confirmed at least 20 people were dead in the recent floods over the weekend in several areas.

“Twenty are dead, 35 have been injured due to flooding in Logar province,” said Mohammad Nassim Haqqani, the spokesman for Afghanistan’s disaster management authority.

Aid agencies working on the ground, however, believe the death toll could be much higher.

The Afghan Red Crescent, which is the Afghanistan affiliate for the Red Cross, said on Twitter that its five-day survey showed the series of flash floods heavily impacted villages like Bundestan, Ikhdar and Khishko Dara in the central Parwan Province near Kabul.

Hundreds of houses have been damaged while dozens have been completely destroyed. A large part of Afghanistan’s population suffering from poverty due to years of conflict lives in weak mud houses made with soil and stones that are prone to maximum damage in case of any disasters.

Heavy damage to the country’s infrastructural projects has also left many areas isolated, as bridges, dams, windmills and roads take a hit during the flooding season.

The Taliban government, which took over the country last August, has struggled to cope with back-to-back disasters and has called for assistance.

“We ask the international community, especially Islamic countries and humanitarian organisations, to urgently help the victims,” Taliban government spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said in a video message posted on social media.

Global humanitarian agencies have provided assistance for months, but have warned that they needed more access and funding to avoid a humanitarian disaster with thousands left homeless and no access to shelter or clean drinking water.

The country continues to suffer from heavy rains, increasing the likelihood of more flash floods. The climate crisis has also made extreme weather events like flash floods far more likely in south Asia, with many regions facing intense periods of droughts and erratic rainfall patterns leading to deadlier floods.

Neighbouring Pakistan’s Balochistan province also went through one of its worst periods of flooding in July, with villagers describing it as unprecedented. Parts of India, Bangladesh and China have also reported several flood-related disasters.

The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) has predicted south Asia is going to be hit with intense heatwaves, floods and droughts as the air becomes hotter, with the most vulnerable communities disproportionately impacted.

So far, 2022 has been deadly in terms of natural disasters with intense heatwaves in not just south Asia, but also East Asia and parts of Europe and flooding wreaking havoc in many regions.

Additional reporting by agencies