New York City woke up on Wednesday to another day of darkened, smoke-filled skies as it remained, for now, one of the worst places for air pollution in the world.

The Big Apple is currently only second to New Delhi in levels of air pollution.

The entire US Northeast is battling smoke that is moving south from more than 400 wildfires raging in Canada which have led to mass evacuations in the province of Quebec. Canadian officials warned that this could be the country’s worst wildfire season on record, with over 6.7 million acres already scorched.

The Air Quality Index is currently at “unhealthy” levels across New York and other major cities as public officials encourage residents to limit outdoor activities ”to the absolute necessities”.

At least 10 school districts in central New York cancelled outdoor activities, including recess and gym classes.