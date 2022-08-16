Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Toxic algae blooms caused by heatwave turns lake and rivers green

Two dogs died from suspected algae poisoning in Scotland

Samuel Webb
Tuesday 16 August 2022 12:52
Comments
<p>A pond in Reading, Berkshire, turns almost lime green with algae bloom</p>

A pond in Reading, Berkshire, turns almost lime green with algae bloom

(Geoffrey Swaine/Shutterstock)

British rivers and lakes are being choked with algae thanks to the record-breaking heatwave that has scorched the UK.

Cumbrian beauty spot Lake Windermere is among waterways and bodies of water filled with algal blooms, which tend to thrive in high temperatures and after sewage is discharged into waterways.

Blooms of blue-green algae can be toxic to humans and animals and can cause skin rashes, vomiting, stomach pains, fever, and headaches.

People are being warned not to go into the water after blue-green algae was confirmed in Bedford.

The algae - cyanobacteria - was found in Priory Country Park’s lakes and other rivers across the district, Bedford Borough Council warned.

Recommended

Algae on the canal at the River Lee Navigation in north London

(Future Publishing via Getty Imag)

Councillor Charles Royden said: "Please ensure any children and pets are supervised at all times while near any lakes or rivers in the borough."

The council has reported the findings to Public Health England and the Environment Agency.

Meanwhile, two dogs have died within days of each other after suspected blue-green algae poisoning at beauty spots in Aberdeenshire, reports the Daily Record.

The first pet died after swimming in a lake at Haddo Country Park last week and locals were warned to keep dogs on a lead. In the second incident, a dog died after playing in the River Dee around the Knappach area.

Algal bloom and duckweed on the Jubilee River in Buckinghamshire

(Maureen McLean/Shutterstock)

In Slough, Berkshire, algae covered the Jubilee River as temperatures rose above 30C.

Recommended

An Environment Agency spokesperson said: “Hot, sunny weather can result in algal blooms forming and removing dissolved oxygen from our waters, which fish need to survive.

“Environment Agency officers are out on the ground ensuring our fisheries are supported, deploying aeration pumps to restore oxygen levels and, when necessary, performing a fish rescue.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in