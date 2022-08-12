Environment Agency rescues fish as hot weather impacts animals in the UK

The Environment Agency has embarked on a mission to rescue fish amid ongoing hot weather in parts of the UK.

Vulnerable fish in the River Mole near Dorking in Surrey were moved from a drying pool to a deeper, more shaded part of the water to keep them safe.

Hot weather can trigger algal blooms - an excessive growth of algae - which can lead to reduced dissolved oxygen levels in fish. This can cause them to become stressed and potentially die.

The Met Office has issued an amber warning for extreme heat until Sunday, 14 August.

