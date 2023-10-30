Scientists discover hidden impact of melting water from Antarctic glaciers

Sign up to the Independent Climate email for the latest advice on saving the planet Get our free Climate email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Water flowing out from beneath the melting Antarctic glaciers could be causing them to lose ice at a faster rate than previously estimated, a new study has found.

The impact of meltwater has not been taken into account in calculating how fast the Antarctic glaciers would melt.

But the study carried out by researchers from Scripps Institution of Oceanography suggests this could accelerate sea-level rise by 15 per cent by 2300.

“Knowing when and how much global sea level will rise is critical to the welfare of coastal communities,” said Tyler Pelle, the study’s lead author and a postdoctoral researcher at Scripps.

“Millions of people live in low-lying coastal zones and we can’t adequately prepare our communities without accurate sea-level rise projections.”

The study published in Science Advances focused on two glaciers in East Antarctica, Denman and Scott, which together hold enough ice to cause nearly 1.5m (5 feet) of sea-level rise.

By including the influence of subglacial discharge, the flow of meltwater from beneath glaciers out to sea, the researchers found that these glaciers’ contribution to sea-level rise increased significantly.

Under a high emissions scenario, the model showed that subglacial discharge increased the sea-level rise contribution of these glaciers by 15.7 per cent, from 19mm (0.74 inches) to 22mm (0.86 inches) by the year 2300.

The glaciers retreated into a deep trench beneath them about 25 years earlier than they did without subglacial discharge, accelerating their contribution to sea-level rise.

This phenomenon, termed "Marine Ice Sheet Instability," occurs when glaciers retreat down a steep slope, causing their ice shelves to lose thicker slabs of ice more rapidly.

The extent of Antarctic sea ice in millions of square kilometres, by year (NSIDC)

Subglacial meltwater accelerates this process by causing ocean mixing that stirs in additional heat within the cavity beneath a glacier's floating ice shelf, leading to enhanced ice shelf melting and glacial retreat.

“I think this paper is a wake up call for the modeling community. It shows you can’t accurately model these systems without taking this process into account,” said Jamin Greenbaum, co-author of the study and a researcher at Scripps’ Institute of Geophysics and Planetary Physics.

A key takeaway, beyond the understudied role of subglacial discharge in accelerating sea-level rise, is the importance of what humanity does in the coming decades to rein in greenhouse gas emissions, said Mr Greenbaum.

The scientists are now planning to extend their model to include other Antarctic glaciers, including prominent ones like Thwaites Glacier in West Antarctica.

“If there is a doomsday story here it isn’t subglacial discharge,” he adds. “The real doomsday story is still emissions and humanity is still the one with its finger on the button.”