Arizona monsoon destroys planes and downs power lines – days after scorching heatwave

A monsoon storm ripped through Arizona, tearing down power lines and flipping over airplanes days after the state was gripped by a scorching heatwave.

The storm developed at around 7pm on Tuesday and moved eastward from Phoenix to Apache Junction, according to the National Weather Service.

Severe winds and hail downed power lines in 9th Street and Oak and overturned planes at Falcon Field Airport in Mesa, officials said.

Some areas received up to 90 mile-an-hour gusts, according to officials.

A total of 12 poles were knocked down in the Phoenix neighborhood. Power was turned off in the area while crews worked to repair the damage.

Meanwhile, the roof of Falcon Field Airport was ripped off by the force of the wind and two different structures sustained heavy damage.

Planes parked outside were overturned and blown across the tarmac.

Homes in Scottsdale, which was among the worst affected areas, also received extensive damage.

Crews said they weren’t sure if they were looking at a roof or a carport after it tore off the side of a home near Scottsdale.

There were no reports of any injuries in the neighborhood as a result of the storm.

Utility companies also reported power outages.

Resident Lesley Micuda said it was the “craziest storm” she had ever witnessed, Fox 10 reported.

“Oh my God their whole roof came off…so it was the carport from the back that went flying over all our units and landed out front,” she said.

Thunderstorms and heavy rain continued in the area into Wednesday, with multiple flash flood warnings and a flood advisory in place.

Glendale Fire Department warned residents to stay safe.

“Most Valley residents know how quickly and furiously storms can move in and out, bringing strong winds, dust, rain, and flash flooding. These storms can cause interruptions in services, such as water, power, and gas,” stated Captain Ashley Losch of the Glendale Fire Department.

The storm comes just days after a record-breaking heatwave in Arizona.

Temperatures in Phoenix hit 111 degrees Fahrenheit (43.8 degrees Celsius) on Sunday, the 55th day this year that temperatures in Arizona have hit at least 110 degrees Fahrenheit.

The sweltering summer of 2023 has seen a historic heat wave stretching from Texas across New Mexico and Arizona and into California’s desert.