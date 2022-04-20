Thousands of northern Arizona residents have been evacuated after strong winds carried a “wall of fire” as high as 100 ft toward buildings.

Authorities said about 766 homes and 2,000 residents were evacuated from area north of Flagstaff by Tuesday evening following the Tunnel Fire’s fast approach.

About two dozen buildings were estimated to have been destroyed and the 89 highway, which connects remote parts of northern Arizona with Flagstaff, remains shut.

Wind speeds up to 50mph were able to carry the flames towards an area of scattered homes, dry grass and Ponderosa pine trees on the outskirts of Flagstaff, authorities said.

“It’s good in that it’s not headed toward a very populated area, and it’s headed toward less fuel,” said Coconino National Forest spokesman Brady Smith on Tuesday night. “But depending on the intensity of the fire, fire can still move across cinders”.

Authorities said the Tunnel Fire, which started on Sunday afternoon about 14 miles northeast of Flagstaff, had ballooned in size by Tuesday evening to over 6,000 acres in size. It began about 100 acres.

A wildlife on the outskirts of Flagstaff, Arizona, on Tuesday (AP)

An emergency was declared earlier on Tuesday because of the wildfire’s size and wind speeds, with ash also seen raining from the sky above popular hiking trails.

The 89 state highway was also shut between the 425 and 435 mile markers, which closed off remote parts of northern Arizona which are home to the Navajo Nation.

“To see flames several yards away from your property line and to hear the propane tanks bursting in the background, it was very surreal,” Ali Taranto, a local resident, told reporters. “Ash falling down. It was crazy.”

The fire is forecast to be headed northeast, away from Flagstaff, the county seat of Coconino County.

Additional reporting by The Associated Press.