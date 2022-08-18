Giorgio Armani rescues people from wildfire on his yacht

Sign up to the Independent Climate email for the latest advice on saving the planet Get our free Climate email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

After wildfires broke out on the Italian island of Pantelleria, fashion icon Giorgio Armani needed to escape his vacation home in the middle of the night.

Two different wildfires were blazing overnight across the island, located off the coast of Sicily.

To escape the flames, Armani and others took refuge on the designer’s luxury yacht, the Daily Beast reports.

Video footage shows fiery-hot orange flames roaring on the side of the island’s hills.

The flames did not reach the fashion mogul’s villa, and no structures appear to have been damaged. But dozens of people were forced to evacuate as firefighters used planes and on-the-ground staff to keep the fires at bay.

Those who didn’t escape to Armani’s yacht sought shelter elsewhere on the island.

“After the great fear of last evening and the night spent at work, Pantelleria is returning to normal,” the island’s mayor, Vincenzo Campo said. “It seems the worst is over.”

An official has said that arson is suspected in both of the wildfires.

The Armani press office has told the Daily Beast that Mr Armani will go back to the island after getting the ok from fire officials.

Pantelleria, a popular vacation and tourist spot, is home to about 8,000 people, is known for its sweet wines and long record of history. Archaeological sites on the island include structures dating back thousands of years.

Giorgio Armani, now 88 years old, has owned property on the island since 1979.

Whether or not this was an intentional start, droughts can help fires spread over a landscape. Much of Europe, including parts of nearby Sicily, have faced dry conditions in the past few months, according to the European Drought Observatory.

Parts of Tunisia in northern Africa, also nearby the island, have also been dry recently.

This is a breaking story, more to follow

AP contributed to this report