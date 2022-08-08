Jump to content
President Biden and First Lady arrive to tour flood-ravaged Kentucky

Some 38 people have died following flash flooding in Kentucky

Louise Boyle
Senior Climate Correspondent, New York
Monday 08 August 2022 16:44
<p>President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden, walk to board Air Force One</p>

President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden, walk to board Air Force One

(AP)

President Joe Biden and First LadyJill Biden have arrived in Kentucky to meet with families and survey the damage after the worst flooding in the state’s history.

Some 38 people died in flash flooding in eastern Kentucky last month after storms dropped 8 - 10 1/2 inches of rain in the span of 48 hours. More thunderstorms are forecast for later this week.

The Bidens arrived on Air Force One at Blue Grass Airport just before 11am local time, where they were met by Linda Gorton, the mayor of Lexington.

More follows

