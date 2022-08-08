President Biden and First Lady arrive to tour flood-ravaged Kentucky

Sign up to the Independent Climate email for the latest advice on saving the planet Get our free Climate email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Independent Climate email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

President Joe Biden and First LadyJill Biden have arrived in Kentucky to meet with families and survey the damage after the worst flooding in the state’s history.

Some 38 people died in flash flooding in eastern Kentucky last month after storms dropped 8 - 10 1/2 inches of rain in the span of 48 hours. More thunderstorms are forecast for later this week.

The Bidens arrived on Air Force One at Blue Grass Airport just before 11am local time, where they were met by Linda Gorton, the mayor of Lexington.

More follows