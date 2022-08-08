President Joe Biden talks to reporters while boarding Air Force One on travel to Eastern Kentucky (REUTERS)

Fresh out of Covid-19 isolation after a second negative test, President Joe Biden is resuming in-person duties and events. First on his schedule is a visit to flood-stricken Kentucky where he and First Lady Jill Biden will meet with families impacted by the disaster that saw 37 people killed.

During his isolation in the White House due to a rebound case of the coronavirus, the president remained busy, overseeing several legislative victories, the killing of the leader of Al-Qaeda, and an impressive jobs report.

Most importantly, Senate Democrats managed to pass their signature legislation — the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 — which aims to help tackle the climate crisis, reduce the costs of prescription drugs, and create a 15 per cent minimum tax for corporations making over $1bn in income. The bill goes before the House of Representatives late this week.

On Tuesday, Mr Biden will sign CHIPS and Science Act which will make the US less dependent on semiconductor chips made in China and promote manufacturing. The following day he will sign PACT Act into law which expands access to health care for veterans exposed to toxic burn pits during their service.