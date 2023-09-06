Sign up to the Independent Climate email for the latest advice on saving the planet Get our free Climate email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Biden administration has banned oil and gas drilling in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge, a place of intense natural beauty and deep cultural signifance to Alaska Natives.

President Joe Biden released a statement on Tuesday confirming that he would cancel all remaining oil and gas leases issued under the Trump administration in the region.

The climate crisis, driven by the burning of fossil fuels, is warming the Arctic more than twice as fast as the rest of the world.

The president said that the move would protect more than 13 million acres in the Western Arctic, conserving lands and wildlife, while honoring “the culture, history, and enduring wisdom of Alaska Natives who have lived on these lands since time immemorial”.

Environmentalists applauded the decision with WWF calling it “a monumental step in the right direction”.

“We appreciate the Biden Administration’s ongoing efforts to support long-term protection of America’s Arctic: a vital ecosystem essential to the well-being of wildlife, communities and our entire planet,” a statement read.

This is a breaking news story and this article is being updated