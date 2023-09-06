Jump to content

Biden bans drilling in Alaska wildlife refuge due to climate crisis

The climate crisis, driven by the burning of fossil fuels, is warming the Arctic more than twice as fast as the rest of the world

Louise Boyle
Senior Climate Correspondent, New York
Wednesday 06 September 2023 21:38
<p>A polar bear sow and two cubs are seen on the Beaufort Sea coast within the 1002 Area of the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge in this undated handout photo provided by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service</p>

A polar bear sow and two cubs are seen on the Beaufort Sea coast within the 1002 Area of the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge in this undated handout photo provided by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service

(REUTERS)

The Biden administration has banned oil and gas drilling in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge, a place of intense natural beauty and deep cultural signifance to Alaska Natives.

President Joe Biden released a statement on Tuesday confirming that he would cancel all remaining oil and gas leases issued under the Trump administration in the region.

The climate crisis, driven by the burning of fossil fuels, is warming the Arctic more than twice as fast as the rest of the world.

The president said that the move would protect more than 13 million acres in the Western Arctic, conserving lands and wildlife, while honoring “the culture, history, and enduring wisdom of Alaska Natives who have lived on these lands since time immemorial”.

Environmentalists applauded the decision with WWF calling it “a monumental step in the right direction”.

“We appreciate the Biden Administration’s ongoing efforts to support long-term protection of America’s Arctic: a vital ecosystem essential to the well-being of wildlife, communities and our entire planet,” a statement read.

This is a breaking news story and this article is being updated

