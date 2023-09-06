✕ Close Flood water gushes down Skiathos road as intense rain hits Greece

Further storms are set to batter a Greek island where hundreds of British tourists are stranded following flash floods.

At least one person was killed and five others are thought to be missing after cars were swept away and streets submerged by rainfall in parts of Greece on Tuesday.

It comes as the World Meteorological Organisation said that the northern hemisphere experienced its hottest summer on record, fuelled by climate change.

Skiathos, a popular holiday island in the northwest Aegean Sea, was forecast to be hit with heavy showers and thunderstorms throughout Wednesday morning.

Holidaymakers on the island have been left with “no way to get food” with many currently unable to get to the airport.

One stranded tourist said the centre of Skiathos is “underwater” and described the situation as “horrendously scary”.

Flooding is also affecting parts of Turkey and Bulgaria with the death toll across the three countries currently at nine.