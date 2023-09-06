For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Further storms are set to batter parts of Europe, including a Greek island where British tourists are stranded following flash floods.

At least nine people were killed after storms rocked Greece, Turkey and Bulgaria on Tuesday, with videos showing cars being swept away and streets submerged in water.

It comes as the World Meteorological Organisation says that the northern hemisphere experienced its hottest summer on record, fuelled by climate change.

Skiathos, a popular holiday island in the northwest Aegean Sea, was forecast to be hit with heavy showers and thunderstorms again on Wednesday.

Roads on Greek island of Skiathos turn to rushing rivers after intense rainfall (AP)

Further rain storms were forecast in Skiathos on Wednesay (Met Office)

Holidaymakers on the island have been left with “no way to get food” with many currently unable to get to the airport.

One stranded tourist said the centre of Skiathos is “underwater” and described the situation as “horrendously scary”.

Police have ordered all residents and tourists to stay off the streets and the island’s mayor has put in a request to declare a state of emergency.

This morning flights from London, Manchester, Leeds-Bradford bound for Skiathos were cancelled or disrupted or cancalled due to the extreme weather.

The Foreign Office has updated its travel advice for Greece, telling British tourists on the island to check the local emergency communication services for updates as the “situation can change quickly”.

Parts of Turkey and Bulgaria were also hit by flash floods on Wednesday, with a total of nine people killed across the three countries

In Istanbul, Turkey’s largest city, heavy rain flooded streets and homes in two districts, leaving at least two dead, according to a statement from the governor’s office.

Around a dozen people were rescued after being stranded inside a library, while some subway stations were shut down. Istanbul governor Davut Gul urged motorcyclists to stay home.

Rain was also forecast for the Kirklareli province in Turkey and the Pelion region of Greece, both of which have been impacted by the floods.

In Greece, police banned traffic in the central town of Volos, the nearby mountain region of Pilion - as well as Skiathos - as record rainfall caused at least one death.

A man is rescued and evacuated during flooding in Kucukcekmece district in Istanbul on 5 September (AFP via Getty Images)

The fire department said one man was killed near Volos when a wall buckled and fell on him.

Authorities sent cellphone alerts in several other areas of central Greece, the Sporades island chain and the island of Evia warning people to limit their movements outdoors.

Streams overflowed their banks and swept cars into the sea in the Pilion area, while rockfalls blocked roads, a small bridge was carried away and many areas suffered electricity cuts.

Authorities evacuated a retirement home in the city of Volos as a precaution.

Greece’s weather service said a Pilion region village received 75.4 centimeters (nearly 30 inches) of rain late Tuesday, by far the highest level recorded since at least 2006.

It noted that the average annual rainfall in the Athens region is around 40 centimeters (15.75 inches).

The Met Office said “slow moving” Storm Daniel crossing would bring further rain to the central Mediterranean region.

“Much of the area will see between 50 and 150mm of rain over the next two days from Daniel, as it’s a slow-moving system,” Stephen Dixon, a Met Office spokesperson told The Indepednent.

“Some places could see in excess of 300mm of rain over two days. There are also strong winds and rough seas throughout the period. Daniel will gradually weaken in a few days’ time.”

The European Environment Agency said extreme weather events such as those affecting Greece, Turkey and Bulgaria will become more frequent due to climate change.

“There is clear evidence that extreme weather events, such as floods, droughts, and wildfires, are becoming more frequent and more intense with climate change,” Aleksandra Kazmierczak, an EEA climate expert told The Independent.

“We have seen this across Europe this summer and now unfortunately also in Greece. We need to rapidly reduce greenhouse gas emissions to avoid the worst consequences of climate change, but it is equally important that we prepare our societies for its current and future impacts.”

The WMO and European climate service Copernicus also announced that last month was the hottest ever August recorded.

August was about 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit) warmer than pre-industrial averages, which is the warming threshold that the world is trying not to pass.

But the 1.5 C threshold is over decades — not just one month — so scientists do not consider that brief passage that significant.

The world’s oceans — more than 70 per cent of the Earth’s surface — were the hottest ever recorded, nearly 21 degrees Celsius (69.8 degrees Fahrenheit), and have set high temperature marks for three consecutive months, the WMO and Copernicus said.

"The dog days of summer are not just barking, they are biting," United Nations secretary-general, Antonio Guterres, said in a statement.

"Climate breakdown has begun."