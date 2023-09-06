Moment Greece flooding sweeps cars into sea as roads turn into fast-flowing rivers

Flooding hit parts of central Greece and some of its islands on Tuesday 5 September, turning streets into flooded torrents.

Mobile phone footage shows a car being swept into the sea by fast-flowing water in Pelion, as dozens of other vehicles are left in a flooded car park.

Police banned traffic from the town of Volos and on the island of Skiathos until the storm subsided.

Authorities said one man was killed in Volos when a wall buckled and fell on him, while another man was reported missing, believed to have been swept away by floodwaters.