The landfall process of the ‘very severe cyclonic storm’ Biparjoy commenced at around 6.30pm along the coast of Saurashtra-Kutch, and was completed after midnight, officials in India said.

The eye of the cyclone, which was churning across the Arabian Sea for more than 10 days, was located around 20km southwest of Jakhau port, 120km northwest of Devbhumi Dwarka and 50 km west-southwest of Naliya, reported Press Trust of India.

A vast swathe of western India and neighbouring southern Pakistan that suffered deadly floods last year are facing the aftermath of a new deluge after Cyclone Biparjoy made landfall in Gujarat province yesterday.

Both countries have evacuated over 180,000 people from low-lying areas with the impact of the cyclone expected to continue for the next two to three days.

Biparjoy is this year’s first major storm threatening India and the first major disaster posing a threat to Pakistan after last year’s devastating floods killed 1,700 people.

Recent studies show cyclones in the Arabian Sea are getting stronger and wetter as the sea surface temperature increased by 1.2C to 1.4C in recent decades.