Bird flu: Animals ordered to be kept indoors across England

Sign up to the Independent Climate email for the latest advice on saving the planet Get our free Climate email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Independent Climate email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

All poultry must now be kept indoors across England, the government has ordered as it steps up measures to tackle the UK’s worst ever outbreak of bird flu.

The mandatory requirement means all bird-keepers face legal action if they fail to move their flocks inside and introduce stringent biosecurity measures by Monday 7 November.

The disease, known as highly pathogenic avian influenza, comes after more than 200 cases, including 70 since the beginning of October, have affected premises across the country, resulting in the culling of at least three million birds.

Tens of thousands of wild birds, including globally important populations of rare sea birds, have also died due to the outbreak of the disease which originally spread from intensively farmed poultry in east Asia.

The UK government’s order comes following an increase in the national risk of bird flu in wild birds to "very high".

The United Kingdom’s Chief Veterinary Officer Christine Middlemiss said: "We are now facing this year, the largest ever outbreak of bird flu and are seeing rapid escalation in the number of cases on commercial farms and in backyard birds across England. The risk of kept birds being exposed to disease has reached a point where it is now necessary for all birds to be housed until further notice.

"Scrupulous biosecurity and separating flocks in all ways from wild birds remains the best form of defence. Whether you keep just a few birds or thousands, from Monday 7 November onwards you must keep your indoors. This decision has not been taken lightly, but is the best way to protect your birds from this highly infectious disease."

More follows…