Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

‘Devastating’: Bird flu forces farmer to cull 10,000 Christmas turkeys

‘Even the big people are getting absolutely hammered by this,’ says Steve Childerhouse

Douglas Whitbread
Monday 31 October 2022 09:32
Comments
<p>Steve Childerhouse, 51, a turkey farmer in Norfolk, has been forced to cull his entire flock of 10,000 birds</p>

Steve Childerhouse, 51, a turkey farmer in Norfolk, has been forced to cull his entire flock of 10,000 birds

(Tom Maddick / SWNS)

A farmer has told of his devastation at being forced to cull his entire flock of 10,000 turkeys destined for UK Christmas dinner tables amid the worst-ever bird flu outbreak.

Steve Childerhouse, 51, who rears the birds on his 35-acre farm, said producers had been “absolutely hammered” by the UK’s worst-ever outbreak of avian flu this year.

And he told families they may struggle to get hold of turkeys and geese this winter as the usual stock levels are “just not going to be there”.

He said: “We are a traditional fresh farm, but even the big people are getting absolutely hammered by this. It’s affecting the whole industry.

“We supply a lot of butchers and farm shops, and we’ve told them we haven’t got any. They’re not selling any turkeys or geese this Christmas as they can’t get them.

“It’s going to have a massive impact on the Christmas market because they’re just not going to be there.”

Recommended

The UK produces roughly 11 million turkeys every year, but almost one-third of those – 3.5 million – have been culled due to the spread of the highly pathogenic H5N1 virus strain in 2022.

And Steve Childerhouse warned farms like his would not even be able to rear birds next Christmas as his premises needs to be left empty for 12 months following the outbreak.

He said: “As it stands with our farm, we won’t be able to produce any poultry on our farm for next Christmas either.

“Because we obviously got it at the end of October, we can’t touch our buildings for 12 months – and we get our birds in June and take them through to Christmas.

“The cleanup cost if you want to bring that forward is so expensive. We have to sit it out.”

Steve Childerhouse, who has spent almost 40 years in the industry, usually allows his turkeys to roam free over a mixture of woodland and grassland on Whews Farm, in Norfolk.

But he said the mass cull during the early autumn had affected him “emotionally and mentally”, and he was left having to find a new job to support his family.

He said: “It was confirmed on 1 October that we had bird flu. It was pretty horrific. Obviously, we started by losing a few birds, and then it built up.

“Emotionally and mentally, it was very tough at that time. Moving forward, financially, it’s a massive hit for us – that’s what our business is.

“We built this business since I was 12 years old. We supply 80 to 90 butchers and farm shops.

“The impact on that is going to be quite tremendous. I’m going to have to go and find a job. We’ve got bills to pay. It’s devastating to be honest, as you can imagine.

“There is compensation, but it’s nowhere near what it should be.”

A government spokesperson said on 28 October that the UK had so far faced 200 cases of bird flu over the past 12 months.

Last week, the chief veterinary officer introduced a national avian influenza prevention zone, meaning bird keepers must have strict biosecurity measures to safeguard flocks.

In addition to this, a regional housing measure remains in place across Norfolk, Suffolk and parts of Essex, where farmers must keep their birds indoors until further notice.

Farming minister Mark Spencer also said producers would now receive compensation prior to a planned cull, while admitting they faced “real pressures”.

Recommended

He said: “Farmers and poultry producers are facing real pressures as a result of this avian flu outbreak, and we know many are concerned about the impact on their flocks

“We hope the practical solutions announced today will help provide greater financial certainty.

“We very much appreciate the continued cooperation from the sector as we battle this insidious disease and will continue to keep the situation under close review.”

The National Farmers Union has been contacted for comment.

SWNS

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in