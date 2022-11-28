Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Power outage leads to water contamination fears for two million people in Houston

Classes were cancelled at schools across Texas’s largest city on Monday

Louise Boyle
Senior Climate Correspondent, New York
Monday 28 November 2022 18:38
Comments
TikToker buys water from the dark web and gets something totally unexpected

The city of Houston is under a boil-water notice after an unexplained power outage at a purification plant lead to fears of contamination.

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) reported the drop in water pressure at the East Water Purification Plant, Galena Park in the Houston suburbs after a power failure on Sunday morning.

Pressure fell just below 20 PSI, according to TCEQ, the required minimum to stop the water system being infiltrated.

Soon afterwards, the public was warned not to drink water without first boiling for at least two minutes, or drinking bottled water instead. The boil-water notice covered cooking, washing and brushing teeth. Residents were also warned not to use chilled water lines on refrigerators or automatic ice-makers.

The boil water notice is expected to last until Tuesday morning for Houston’s 2.3 million residents.

Recommended

“We believe the water is safe but based on regulatory requirements when pressure drops below 20 psi we are obligated to issue a boil water notice,” Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner tweeted.

He later added: “Water samples will subsequently follow and hopefully we will get the all clear from TCEQ. The City has to wait 24 hours from that point before the boil water notice is suspended. The earliest would be tomorrow night or very early Tuesday morning.”

Children, seniors, and people with weakened immune systems were advised to be particularly careful due to the risk of harmful bacteria.

Classes were cancelled at schools across Texas’s largest city on Monday.

In a statement to The Independent, CenterPoint Energy, the utility provider for the area, said it was aware of the issues and was in contact with the city of Houston on any potential assistance it may need.

“After learning of the issue yesterday, we assessed our facilities in the area and determined that the power issues were caused by the City’s equipment and not related to CenterPoint Energy’s system,” a spokesperson added.

Recommended

This article has been updated with the response from CenterPoint Energy

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in