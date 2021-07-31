Freak cold snap brings snowfall to southern Brazil

A cold snap led to a rare snowfall in 43 cities across southern Brazil, leaving trees adorned with white, picturesque icicles.

Even though Brazil has winter in July because it’s in the southern hemisphere, the last time a snow blizzard occurred was in 1957.

Around 4.3 feet covered the streets of Santa Catarina state.

The Brazilian government’s meteorological institute expects temperatures to keep dropping with the possibility of more snow.