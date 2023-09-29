Flash flooding alerts across New York area as Northeast hit with torrential rain

Sign up to the Independent Climate email for the latest advice on saving the planet Get our free Climate email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Torrential rainfall has heightened the threat of flash flooding in New York City and other parts of the northeast on Friday.

A severe storm lodged over the city, and parts of upstate New York, New Jersey and Connecticut, leading to widespread flood watchs and warnings.

The New York area could see in excess of three inches of rain in the next 24 hours. Already photos and videos were emerging of parts of the city underwater. On Carroll Street in Brooklyn, New Yorkers were seen sheltering from knee-high, rising water.

Emergency alerts were sent to cellphones in the city at 9.30am local time from the National Weather Service (NWS).

“A FLASH FLOOD WARNING is in effect for this area until 12:30pm EDT,” it read. “This is a dangerous and life-threatening situation. Do not attempt to travel unless you are fleeing an area subject to flooding or under an evacuation order.”

“The potential for historic flooding tomorrow - perhaps 1-in-100 year rain event - in or around NYC is growing. Flash flooding likely,” tweeted WFLA-TV Chief Meteorologist Jeff Berardelli.

The heavy rain is also putting pressure on rivers and streams, raising the risk of flooding, the NWS warned.

This is a developing news story and is being updated