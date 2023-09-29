NYC flooding – latest: Flash flood warning as rain inundates streets and subway
Latest developments as New York City is hit by flash floods form massive rainfall
Returning rain threatens flash flooding across New York City
Flash flooding is wreaking havoc in New York City as torrential rain pummels the northeastern US.
Flash flood alerts are in effect across the Big Apple on Friday morning, with Brooklyn being hit particularly hard by rising water.
A severe storm lodged over the city, and parts of upstate New York, New Jersey and Connecticut, leading to widespread flood watches and warnings.
The New York area could see in excess of three inches of rain in 24 hours with one to two inches having already fallen in some areas since midnight.
Emergency alerts were sent to cellphones in the city at 9.30am local time from the National Weather Service.
“A FLASH FLOOD WARNING is in effect for this area until 12:30pm EDT,” it read. “This is a dangerous and life-threatening situation. Do not attempt to travel unless you are fleeing an area subject to flooding or under an evacuation order.”
A travel advisory was issued by city authorities beginning at 4am on Friday through until 6am on Saturday with the potential for “widespread travel impacts” to the morning commute.
Flash flooding strikes New York during morning rush hour
Good morning.
Torrential rainfall has heightened the threat of flash flooding in New York City and other parts of the northeast on Friday.
A severe storm has lodged over the city, and parts of upstate New York, New Jersey and Connecticut, leading to widespread flood watches and warnings.
The New York area could see more than three inches of rain in 24 hours with some parts of the city already recording one to two inches since midnight.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies