NYC flooding – latest: Flash flood warning as rain inundates streets and subway

Flash flooding is wreaking havoc in New York City as torrential rain pummels the northeastern US.

Flash flood alerts are in effect across the Big Apple on Friday morning, with Brooklyn being hit particularly hard by rising water.

A severe storm lodged over the city, and parts of upstate New York, New Jersey and Connecticut, leading to widespread flood watches and warnings.

The New York area could see in excess of three inches of rain in 24 hours with one to two inches having already fallen in some areas since midnight.

Emergency alerts were sent to cellphones in the city at 9.30am local time from the National Weather Service.

“A FLASH FLOOD WARNING is in effect for this area until 12:30pm EDT,” it read. “This is a dangerous and life-threatening situation. Do not attempt to travel unless you are fleeing an area subject to flooding or under an evacuation order.”

A travel advisory was issued by city authorities beginning at 4am on Friday through until 6am on Saturday with the potential for “widespread travel impacts” to the morning commute.