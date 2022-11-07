Jump to content

Georgia chemical plant catches fire, causing area to be evacuated

Ethan Freedman
Climate Reporter, New York
Monday 07 November 2022 21:43
A chemical plant fire in Brunswick, Georgia has spurred evacuations on Monday

A chemical plant fire in Brunswick, Georgia has spurred evacuations on Monday

(Glynn County Sheriff’s Office/Facebook)

A chemical plant on the Georgia coast caught fire on Monday morning, leading to evacuations of nearby residents as the blaze burned.

The fire at the plant in Brunswick, Georgia started around 4am, and has forced evacuations in around 100 homes, reports the Associated Press.

The Glynn County Sheriff’s office said that the plant had been evacuated and multiple explosions had been reported.

Symrise, the German company that runs the plant, told AP that the facility produces fragrances for household products like perfume and detergent. The cause of the fire is still unknown, and the company does not believe it will create any “additional health hazards” for the community, the outlet adds.

The Independent has contacted a representative from Symrise for comment and more information.

The communities of Satilla Shores and Royal Oaks were evacuated, the sheriff’s office said on Facebook, and as of the afternoon, residents were not cleared to return home. In neighbouring Camden County, the communities of Hickory Bluff, Dover Bluff, Waverly, Lampadoshia and parts of Sanctuary Bluff were being asked to shelter in place.

All homes within a one-mile (1.6-kilometre) radius had been evacuated, with homes within three miles (4.8 km) had been told to shelter in place, AP reports.

This is a breaking story, more to follow

