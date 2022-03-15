The free bus project cities across the US are watching

A free bus service has been launched in the US city of Boston in a bid to create climate justice and economic mobility.

The two-year project, the brainchild of mayor Michelle Wu, will allow the city to measure the benefits of fare-free bus service, such as increased ridership, faster buses, less traffic, less pollution, and business development along the route.

It also sets the foundation to build regional and state-level momentum for more free transport at a state level.

“This is part of our legacy as a city, to truly invest in the ways that our futures are interconnected,” Ms Wu said.

“If we are serious about climate justice and racial equity and mobility, then removing barriers to public transportation… would be a major step forward.”

Boston resident Barry Hurd used the newly-free No.28 bus. He told the Washington Post: “The food is high, rent high, everything high. Unless you win the lottery, you’re not saving.”

“It’s a beautiful thing,” he said of the free bus service. “We need more of it.”

The possibilities provided by free bus travel are being explored by other major US cities such as Los Angeles, Albuquerque, and Kansas City.

Advocates say free bus travel encourages commuters to leave their cars at home and helps communities access jobs and education, but critics say the loss of fare income would be far too severe for most authorities.

“I am excited to take this key step towards a brighter transit future,” Ms Wu added.

“Building on the fare-free 28 bus pilot created by mayor Janey, we will expand access to transit across our neighbourhoods, connecting more people to their schools, places of worship, small businesses, and community centres and easing congestion on our bus riders and drivers alike.

“With stronger ties between our communities, we’ll reshape the boundaries of what’s possible in our city.”

In the UK, Friends of the Earth has proposed free bus travel for under-30s to reduce traffic and make car-free travel the norm.