The storms that have been pounding California since New Year’s show no sign of letting up.

“Just as the last episode of heavy precipitation across California is beginning to wind down early this morning, another energetic low pressure system is quickly gathering strength off the West Coast and heading once again toward California,” the National Weather Service announced on Tuesday. “In addition to being highly moisture-laden, this rapidly intensifying system is also packing some thunderstorms.”

At least 16 people have been killed in the extreme weather since late December, and roughly 224,000 people in the state are without power, the Washington Post reports.

Around 90 per cent of the state is under flood watch, according to Axios.

“We live in California,” Debra Means, who volunteers with a group that evacuates livestock during natural emergencies on California’s Central Coast, told the Washington Post. “Climate change is here.”

Here are some of the most striking photos and videos of the carnage in the Golden State.

The NWS estimates that since the storms began, parts of California have been getting rain at 400 to 600 per cent greater levels than normal, causing widespread flooding and destruction across the state, including along Santa Cruz county’s San Lorenzo River, and further south in the farm towns of Watsonville and Gilroy.

This aerial view shows a flooded home partially underwater in Gilroy, California, on January 9, 2023 (AFP via Getty Images)

Flooding wasn’t the only danger. Many California hillsides, scarred by frequent wildfires, lacked trees with deep roots to anchor the soil, making them more prone to landslides during heavy rain.

A California Highway Patrol officer captured a striking video of a slide hurling down a hillside in Fresno County on Monday afternoon, as AccuWeater reports, sending boulders and mud onto the already flooded roadway.

The sudden changes in the landscape can have deadly results. On 5 January, a tree fel on a mobile home in Occidental, killing 2-year-old Aeon Tocchini, the Associated Press reports.

Downed trees and power lines are a common site across California, following historic storms (AP)

In Chatsworth, outside of Los Angeles, a sinkhole opened up in the roadway on Monday evening, dragging cars down with it. Firefighters rescued a mother and daughter from the cave-in, KTLA reports.

Cars remain in a large sinkhole along Iverson Road in Chatsworth, Calif., on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023 (AP)

The threat has also been coming from the sea. Successive January storms drummed up huge storm surges along the coast, which decimated piers in Capitola, and slammed into low-lying beach houses in Stinson Beach.

Stinson Beach fire chief told SFGate the resulting floods were "definitely the worst we’ve ever seen.”

The storms also brought heavy snows in the higher elevations of the Sierra Nevada mountains.