Tens of thousands of people in California are without power as yet more intense rain storms and flooding hit the already-soaked state.

The bad weather saw the star-studded city of Montecito, where Prince Harry and Meghan Markle live, placed under an evacuation order, with the Montecito Fire Department urging residents to immediately leave their homes.

Officials said that five inches of rain had fallen in the area since the early hours, and more heavy weather was due to come this afternoon and evening.

Santa Barbara emergency officials then subsequently issued a shelter-in-place warning for those not already evacuated, advising them to go to the innermost room or high ground.

More severe weather is forecast for California this week after days of heavy rain, snow and damaging winds, raising the potential for flooding, rising rivers and mudslides on already saturated soils.