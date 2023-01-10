California storm - live: Search for swept away boy, 5, called off as Ellen posts ‘crazy’ Montecito flood video
Mudslide killed 23 people and destroyed 100 homes in Montecito five years ago
Tens of thousands of people in California are without power as yet more intense rain storms and flooding hit the already-soaked state.
The bad weather saw the star-studded city of Montecito, where Prince Harry and Meghan Markle live, placed under an evacuation order, with the Montecito Fire Department urging residents to immediately leave their homes.
Officials said that five inches of rain had fallen in the area since the early hours, and more heavy weather was due to come this afternoon and evening.
Santa Barbara emergency officials then subsequently issued a shelter-in-place warning for those not already evacuated, advising them to go to the innermost room or high ground.
More severe weather is forecast for California this week after days of heavy rain, snow and damaging winds, raising the potential for flooding, rising rivers and mudslides on already saturated soils.
Thousands still without power in California
More than 70,000 homes, businesses and other power customers in California still don’t have electricity, according to PowerOutage.us.
Earlier yesterday, over 120,000 homes and businesses were left struggling in the winter without power still without power after a massive storm last week that disrupted road travel with flash floods.
Ellen DeGeneres urges Montecito residents to be safe
Ellen DeGeneres has urged residents of Montecito, in California, to “stay safe” as the area continues to experience “unprecedented” weather conditions.
The US talk show host and comedian posted a video of herself from near her home beside a rushing river.
Speaking in a video on her social media accounts, DeGeneres said: “This is crazy”.
“We are having unprecedented rain. This creek near to our house never flows ever (and it’s) probably about nine feet up. It could go another two feet up. We have horses ready to evacuate.”
Ellen DeGeneres shares footage of raging torrent as storm hits star-studded Montecito
‘We need to be nicer to mother nature,’ TV host warns
90% of Californians are under flood watch
More than 34 million Californians were under a flood watch yesterday – about 90 per cent of the state’s population as weather forecasters warned of the risk of flooding and debris flow.
“Thunderstorms are possible Tuesday with best chances between 4 am and 8 pm. Lightning, heavy rain, gusty winds, small hail, and funnel clouds are possible. When thunder roars, head indoors,” the National Weather Service said.
Meanwhile, the governor’s office in a tweet asked Californians to “pay attention to local alerts, don’t cross flood waters, and avoid downed power lines”.
Death toll climbs to 14
The death toll from the relentless string of storms climbed to 14 yesterday, after two people were killed by falling trees, state officials said.
Tens of thousands of people remained without power and some schools closed for the day as streets and highways transformed into gushing rivers, trees toppled and motorists growled through roadblocks caused by fallen debris.
The entire community of Montecito and surrounding canyons scarred by recent wildfires were under an evacuation order that came on the fifth anniversary of a mudslide that killed 23 people and destroyed more than 100 homes.
Heavy rainfall forecasted for today
Heavy rainfall is forecasted throughout California today and northern parts of the state tomorrow, increasing the potential for flooding given saturated soils from the previous two weeks of precipitation.
According to the National Weather Service, rainfall levels are 400-600 per cent above average across California.
The weather service has warned of a “relentless parade of cyclones” over the coming days that will exacerbate the risk of flooding.
Governor asks Californians to be ‘hyper-vigilant’
Governor Gavin Newsom has urged Californians to be “hyper-vigilant” and keep their guard up as strong winds and heavy rains continue to threaten communities across the state.
He said: “There are still several days of severe winter weather ahead and we need all Californians to be alert and heed the advice of emergency officials.
“Thanks to the President signing off on our request for emergency declaration, we are mobilising all available resources at every level of government to protect lives and limit storm damage.”
Biden declares emergency in California
President Joe Biden yesterday issued an emergency declaration to support storm response and relief efforts in more than a dozen counties.
The president approved the emergency declaration during a visit in Mexico City for the North American Leaders’ Summit.
California governor Gavin Newsom said he’s in close contact with the White House to ensure the state has adequate aid.
California soaked by yet another winter storm
Winter storms boost California snowpack to 200%
California’s snow water equivalent is 199% of normal for 9 January, according to the California Department of Water Resources.
The Southern Sierra is 222 per cent of normal, the Central Sierra is 201 per cent, while the Northern Sierra/Trinity is 173 per cent.
“We are seeing the best start to our snowpack in over a decade,” DWR tweeted. “But it is only a start – most of the winter season has yet to unfold.”
CHP posts video of massive rock slide
Authorities in California shared a video of a massive rock slide caused by winter storms.
