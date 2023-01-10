Deluge bursts banks of Montecito creek after California storm

A canal overflowed with water in Montecito as the latest powerful storms hit California on Monday, 10 January.

The extreme weather has prompted widespread evacuations, toppled trees and frustrated motorists who have hit roadblocks caused by fallen debris.

The entire community of Montecito, where this video was captured, came on the fifth anniversary of a mudslide that killed 23 people and destroyed more than 100 homes.

Tens of thousands of people were without power and some schools shut for the day.

At least 14 people have died as of Monday, state officials have confirmed.

