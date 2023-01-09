Sign up to the Independent Climate email for the latest advice on saving the planet Get our free Climate email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s hometown of Montecito is under an evacuation order due to heavy rain after days of severe storms battered California.

The Montecito Fire Department urged residents to immediately leave their homes on Monday, noting that while five inches of rain had fallen in the area since the early hours, worse was to come this afternoon and evening.

More severe weather is forecast for California this week after days of heavy rain, snow and damaging winds, raising the potential for flooding, rising rivers and mudslides on already saturated soils.

A flash flood warning is in place with Santa Barbara, where Montecito is located, along with neighouring counties of Santa Maria and Lompoc CA until 4.45pm (PST), the National Weather Service reported.

Fve years ago, 23 people were killed in a mudslide in Montecito, AP reported, and 100 homes were destroyed.

It is unclear whether the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and their two young children were at home when the evacuation order was issued. The Independent has contacted their representatives for comment.

Prince Harry has been the subject of wall-to-wall media coverage for days ahead of the publication of his memoir, Spare, on Tuesday.

Other residents of the ritzy, coastal enclave include Oprah Winfrey, Adam Levine and Ellen DeGeneres. The evacuation order affects about 10,000 people.

The canyon communities under evacuation orders are under hillsides burned bare in recent years by wildfires, and where the heavy rainfall has already flooded roads and swollen waterways.

Santa Barbara County Sheriff Bill Brown said the decision to evacuate came “based on the continuing high rate of rainfall with no indication that that is going to change before nightfall.”

This is a breaking news story. More follows