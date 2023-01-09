Jump to content

The prince, the press and a misguided mission

Editorial: It is one thing to make litigation a destination of first resort in the case of unfavourable or unfair stories about yourself. It is quite another to seek meaningful reform or regulation of an entire industry

Monday 09 January 2023 19:26
The prince’s interview with ITV came after a week of revelations from his book

Prince Harry made clear in his interview with ITV’s Tom Bradby that he is fighting a war on multiple fronts. In the now-open conflict with his family, he claims to be seeking reconciliation. In his war with the British press, however, he appears hell-bent on annihilation.

He described “the mission of changing the media landscape in the UK” as his “life’s work”. But he stopped short of explaining quite what he meant.

Harry and his wife Meghan Markle have initiated a number of legal cases since their effective exit from the royal family three years ago, almost all of which are against newspapers and picture agencies.

