Prince Harry made clear in his interview with ITV’s Tom Bradby that he is fighting a war on multiple fronts. In the now-open conflict with his family, he claims to be seeking reconciliation. In his war with the British press, however, he appears hell-bent on annihilation.

He described “the mission of changing the media landscape in the UK” as his “life’s work”. But he stopped short of explaining quite what he meant.

Harry and his wife Meghan Markle have initiated a number of legal cases since their effective exit from the royal family three years ago, almost all of which are against newspapers and picture agencies.