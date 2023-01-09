Prince Harry – live: Duke says he and William believed Diana faked her death for ‘many years’
Duke of Sussex sits down with Anderson Cooper ahead of the release of his tell-all memoir
‘Idiot’: Londoners react to Prince Harry’s book
Prince Harry tackled a host of accusations in his latest tell-all interviews, from claims of “racism” in the royal family and his feud with brother William, to Camilla’s marriage to King Charles.
The remarks were made during sit-downs with ITV’s Tom Braby and CBS’ Anderson Cooper ahead of the official release of the Duke of Sussex’s memoir, Spare.
During one exchange with Bradby, Harry denied an accusation that he and his wife accused the royal family of racism during their interview with Oprah, claiming instead “the British press said that”.
When asked directly whether he would describe conversations that allegedly took place regarding the skin colour of his and Meghan’s son Archie as “racist,” Harry said that he wouldn’t. “I wouldn’t, not having lived within that family,” he said, adding that he would refer to the comments instead as evidence of “unconscious bias”.
During his interview with Cooper, Harry reflected on his belief for “many years” that Diana had faked her death, as well a why his stepmother Camilla, Queen Consort, was seen as “the villain”.
Tory MP says Prince Harry’s admission of killing 25 people in Afghanistan is ‘ill-advised'
Tory MP Tobias Ellwood has suggested the Duke of Sussex‘s admission that he killed 25 people in Afghanistan could create security risks for the Invictus Games.
Mr Ellwood, a senior backbencher and chairman of the Commons Defence Committee, said the revelation in Harry’s memoir was “ill-advised”.
“I do worry that this is going to have security implications,” he told Sky News.
Speaking about the Invictus Games, he said: “One of the rare occasions that I worked with Prince Harry was in the Invictus Games in Sydney and in Toronto and so forth. Incredible effort. This was his design, this was his creation.
“And I’m now concerned that something which has been so important to veterans to help rehabilitation will now suffer because there could be security implications of him participating in that.”
Prince Harry says the King blames himself for his son’s struggles
In an extract of his memoir which was read by Harry during the interview, the Duke of Sussex said his father, the King, blamed himself for his son’s struggles, telling him: “I should have got you the help you needed years ago.”
He says his “Pa” was “never made” for single parenthood but had tried, and told Bradby he will “always love” his father.
‘I love her’: Prince Harry defends Lady Hussey over Palace racism row
Prince Harry has addressed the recent controversy that broke out after Lady Susan Hussey asked a Black British charity worker where she “really came from”.
Ngozi Fulani, the founder of Sistah Space, found herself at the centre of a royal racism scandal over Lady Hussey’s comments, which were made during a Buckingham Palace reception in December last year.
Queen Elizabeth II’s former lady-in-waiting and Prince William’s godmother apologised to Fulani over the remarks, which were widely criticised.
During an interview to promote his forthcoming memoir, Harry told ITV’s Tom Bradby he was “very happy” for Fulani to be invited to the palace for a reconciliatory meeting with Lady Hussey, “because [the Duchess of Sussex] Meghan and I love Susan Hussey”.
He continued: “And I also know that what she meant – she never meant any harm at all. But the response from the British press, and from people online because of the stories that they wrote was horrendous.”
‘I love her’: Prince Harry defends Lady Hussey over Palace racism row
Duke of Sussex made the comments during his interview with ITV host Tom Bradby on Sunday (8 January)
Opinion: Harry and Meghan are starting to look as out of touch as the Bourbons and the Romanovs
Prince Harry says his family “has been briefing the press for over a decade”.
He means briefing against him, his wife and his family.
For their own selfish – even jealous – purposes, according to Harry; Charles, Camilla, William and Kate and their respective staffs have all variously been “complicit” with the British tabloid press in creating a damaging family divide, Sean O’Grady writes.
He proclaims, often, how much he loves his family, and how much he wants them back, but the “dysfunctional” family doesn’t seem to want him, or Meghan and the kids.
Quotes, leaks and planted stories attributed to Buckingham Place “sources”, says Harry, came (and still come) from his own family members.
Harry and Meghan are starting to look as out of touch as the Romanovs | Sean O’Grady
They can’t continue like this, can they?
The Duke of Sussex has said he is “not texting” his brother and described the Queen Consort as “the villain” in an incendiary interview in the US.
Speaking with CNN’s Anderson Cooper, Harry said Camilla’s willingness to forge relationships with the British press made her “dangerous” and there would be “bodies left in the street because of that”.
The duke wrote in his memoir Spare that Camilla “sacrificed me on her personal PR altar”.
He told interviewer Anderson Cooper: “She was the villain, she was a third person in the marriage, she needed to rehabilitate her image.”
He added: “The need for her to rehabilitate her image...that made her dangerous because of the connections that she was forging within the British press.
“And there was open willingness on both sides to trade information and with a family built on hierarchy, and with her on the way to being Queen Consort, there was going to be people or bodies left in the street because of that.”
The duke writes in his memoir how he and William begged the King not to marry Camilla, and he told Cooper: “We didn’t think it was necessary. We thought it would do more harm than good.”
In his UK interview with ITV on Sunday night, the duke, however, denied that he had been “scathing” about the Queen Consort in his autobiography.
Watch: Prince Harry says he does not speak to his brother or father
If you’re just tuning in to Prince Harry news this morning, here’s what you missed:
The Duke of Sussex has said he currently does not speak to the Prince of Wales or King Charles III.
During an interview on CBS’s 60 minutes, Anderson Cooper asked: “Do you speak to William now?”
“Currently, no”, Prince Harry responded.
The duke went on to say that he hasn’t spoken to his father “in quite a while” but the rift within the British royal family “can be healed”.
Watch: Prince Harry says he does not speak to his brother or father
The Duke of Sussex has said he currently does not speak to the Prince of Wales or King Charles III. During an interview on CBS’s 60 minutes, Anderson Cooper asked: “Do you speak to William now?” “Currently, no”, Prince Harry responded. The duke went on to say that he hasn’t spoken to his father “in quite a while” but the rift within the British royal family “can be healed”. This comes as details from Harry’s autobiography Spare were leaked ahead of its release this week. Sign up to our breaking news email alerts here
Harry: The Interview review – Stage-managed and unchallenging from start to finish
“Never complain, never explain.” That is, according to Prince Harry’s latest primetime moan, the motto of the Royal Family.
In service of this, the prodigal prince found himself an hour-and-a-half slot on ITV (9pm on a Sunday, not bad for the “spare”) in which to lay out an exhaustive list of grievances and clarifications.
If you’re not already drained by the endless Windsor saga, get ready for another glimpse inside Britain’s iciest family.
Read Nick Hilton’s review here:
Harry: The Interview – Stage-managed and unchallenging from start to finish
We’re being offered yet another glimpse into Britain’s iciest family in this strange and choreographed ITV special
If Harry really wants his family back, he’d be smart to stop talking so much
“Oh, Prince Harry. Finally, the time has come when I feel sorry for everyone’s favourite jet-hopping, mansion-dwelling, dirty laundry-dragging royal. To be clear, this is not because I worry about the quality of his life now that he has firmly established himself across the pond in sunny Montecito. Nor is it because I’m concerned that he and Meghan might struggle to get any work done at their vast two-seater desk. Or because they’re too busy texting Beyoncé again. No. It’s because I fear that after all of this media face time, Harry is going to wind up without the one thing he wants most in the world: his family.”
Olivia Petter writes:
If Harry really wants his family back, he’d be smart to stop talking so much
As reports claim that the Duke of Sussex writes of physical altercations between him and William in his new book ‘Spare’, Olivia Petter explores the complexities of familial rifts – and how Harry might be doing this all wrong
Recap- Prince Harry tells all in new interviews ahead of book launch
Ahead of his book launch on Tuesday, Prince Harry sat down with TV’s Tom Braby and CBS’ Anderson Cooper in tell-all interviews about his tense relationships with his father and brother.
Here’s what you missed so far:
Harry described the Queen Consort as “the villain” and says her willingness to forge relationships with the British press made her “dangerous”.
“She was the villain, she was a third person in the marriage, she needed to rehabilitate her image,” he told CNN’s Anderson Cooper.
The Duke of Sussex also said he was “not invited” onboard a plane taking other members of the royal family Balmoral Castle, ahead of the Queen’s death.
“I asked my brother...’what are your plans, how are you and Kate getting up there?”’ he said.
“And then a couple of hours later all of the family members that live within the Windsor and Ascot area were jumping on a plane together, a plane with 12, 14 maybe 16 seats.”
“You are not provided on that plane?” Cooper asked him.
“I was not invited,” Harry replied.
ICYMI: The 10 biggest talking points from Prince Harry’s ITV interview
Extract after extract from Prince Harry’s memoir Spare flooded the news cycle this week, after it was leaked in Spain five days before its official publication date.
These publications came to a head on Sunday (8 January), when the Duke of Sussex’s highly anticipated interview with ITV host Tom Bradby was aired.
Here are the 10 biggest talking points from the duke’s sit-down with Bradby:
The 10 biggest talking points from Prince Harry’s ITV interview
Duke of Sussex sat down with Tom Bradby for a conversation that lasted almost two hours, but ultimately presented as ‘stage-managed and unchallenging from start to finish’