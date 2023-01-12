Sign up to the Independent Climate email for the latest advice on saving the planet Get our free Climate email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Authorities are still searching for Kyle Doan, a five-year-old who was swept from his mother’s arms on Monday amid rising flood waters in California near the two of Paso Robles.

The boy went missing on Monday, when his mother, Lindsy Doan, was driving the kindergartener to Lillian Larsen Elementary School, where Ms Doan also works as a special education teacher.

Her route took her through the intersection of San Marcos Road and Wellsona Road, near a creek swollen with flood waters, the Los Angeles Times reports. The family said the intersection wasn’t properly marked for nearby hazards, and fast-moving waters swept the Doans’ car into a nearby tree.

Kyle Doan was swept away in California’s floodwaters (SLO County Sheriff)

Brain Doan, Lindsey’s husband, told the paper his wife unbuckled their son and the pair climbed out of the sinking car.

“He was calm. He was trying to say, ‘Stay calm, Mom,” he said. “She was doing her best.”

Nearby property owners were able to throw a rope out to Ms Doan and save her, but were unable to rescue Kyle.

“I just want parents to give their own children an extra squeeze,” Ms Doan added. “We missed that opportunity with Kyle. It’s hard seeing kids going back to school today knowing Kyle was supposed to be there too. Hug your kids extra hard and just be thankful that you guys have them because in any minute, they can disappear.”

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office continued searching for Kyle throughout Wednesday, it wrote on its Facebook page , using aerial patrols, drones, and an underwater team as part of their investigation.

The search was briefly called off on Monday due to extreme conditions and high water levels.