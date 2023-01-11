California storms – live: Flash flood warning in San Francisco after Montecito and Santa Barbara evacuations
Succession of storms continue to batter southern and central California
At least 14 people have been killed and a five-year-old boy remains missing as a series of extreme storms continue to batter California.
More lives have now been lost in the storms – which began hammering the state last week – than were caused by two years of wildfires.
In the last two days, more than a foot of rain has fallen in parts of the state bringing dangerous flash floods and leaving more than 200,000 homes without power as of Tuesday morning.
Some 22 million people across California and parts of Oregon are under flood advisory, as the atmospheric river looks set to keep dumping heavy precipitation across the region.
The extreme weather saw the star-studded city of Montecito placed under an evacuation order and on Tuesday the whole of San Francisco was warned of flash flooding.
As conditions eased slightly, the search resumed on Tuesday for a boy, 5, who was swept away when his mother’s truck got stuck in a creek near Paso Robles.
More severe weather is forecast throughout the week, raising the potential for flooding, rising rivers, and mudslides on already saturated soils.
Storm 'more intense' and stayed 'much longer', says fire department as more evacuations are ordered
More evacuations have been ordered in counties as the storm warning remains in Northern California after torrential downpours.
The Stanislaus County officials have ordered immediate evacuations for some residents in the Newman area of the San Joaquin River and east River Road amid warnings of further rains and high winds.
The California fire department has said the storm on Tuesday was different because 'it stayed much longer'.
"This storm was different from the standpoint that it was here much longer. It was more intense because of the prior storm, the ground was much more saturated, which led to a lot more flooding and a lot more rescues because of the ground saturation," said Barry Parker, division chief of the Ventura County Fire Department.
The latest Pacific storm unleashed torrential downpours and damaging winds in California, knocking out power and turning city streets into rivers as mudslides cut off highways and entire communities faced evacuation orders.
More than 33 million Californians were threatened by severe weather throughout the day as "heavy to excessive" rainfall was expected across the state.
The storms have killed at least 17 people since the start of the year, California Governor Gavin Newsom said.
Senior found dead in boat in Morro Bay
A 78-year-old man was found dead inside a boat in Morro Bay on Tuesday, the Morro Bay Police Department told the San Luis Obispo, California, Tribune newspaper on Tuesday.
Officials encountered the man’s remains in a stored boat on Tuesday morning, and haven’t determine the cause of death.
Morro Bay was pounded by the atmospheric river that has brought storms across California, killing a woman in nearby Avila Beach on Monday when her car was overtaken by flood waters.
Damage centred on Santa Barbara
With the soil already saturated, much of the damage has been concentrated around the city of Santa Barbara, about 100 miles (160 km) northwest of Los Angeles, where the steep foothills slope toward the Pacific Ocean.
Several remote spots have reported more than a foot (30 cm) of rain including the San Marcos Pass in the Santa Ynez Mountains above Santa Barbara, where more than 17 inches (43 cm) have fallen, according to the NWS.
In the Rancho Oso area of the Santa Ynez Mountains, mud and debris across the roadway isolated about 400 people and 70 horses, the Santa Barbara County Fire Department said on Twitter, posting a photo of a vehicle stuck in the mud. Rescue teams were on the way, spokesperson Scott Safechuck said.
Near the coast, the California Highway Patrol closed U.S. 101, the main highway connecting northern and southern California, with no estimated time on reopening.
On Monday, officials ordered the evacuation of some 25,000 people, including the entire affluent enclave of Montecito near Santa Barbara, due to heightened flood and mudslide risks. The 4,000 people of Planada, a community in Central California, started their Tuesday morning with an order to evacuate their homes by the county sheriff’s office.
Harry and Meghan’s hometown of Montecito evacuated
A deadly mudslide in Montecito killed 23 people five years ago
The Montecito evacuation zone was among 17 California regions where authorities worry the ongoing torrential downpours could unleash lethal cascades of mud, boulders and other debris in the hillsides.
To the southeast in Ventura County, crews worked overnight to rescue drivers stuck in a three feet of mud flow along State Highway 126, the California Highway Patrol said.
San Francisco man goes viral for spraying unhoused person with house during storm
San Francisco may be facing strong rains, but that didn’t stop one business owner in the city’s Financial District from spraying an unhoused perrson with a hose on Monday.
In a clip that later went viral locally, the man can be seen saying, “Move,” as he blasts the individual, who sits on the sidewalk wrapped in blankets.
As the San Francisco Standard reports, the city is short thousands of shelter beds needed to house those on its streets as strong rains pelt the Bay Area.
Watch: CHP capture huge landslide in Fresno Counthy
Over 22 million in California face flood advisory
With heavy rains come strong floods.
Some 22 million people across California and parts of Oregon are under flood advisory, as the atmospheric river looks set to keep dumping heavy precipitation across the region.
“We’ve seen tons of reports of mudslides, rocks and boulders coming down on the roads,” Mike Doll, a senior meteorologist at Accuweather, told TIME on Tuesday.
Frequency and intensity of storms symptom of climate change
Experts say the growing frequency and intensity of such storms, interspersed with extreme heat and dry spells, are symptoms of climate change. Though the rain and snow will help replenish reservoirs and aquifers, a mere two weeks of precipitation will not solve two decades of drought. Meanwhile, terrain denuded by past wildfires has created an increased risk of flash floods and mudslides.
The torrential rains, along with heavy snow in mountain areas, follow yet another "atmospheric river" of dense moisture funneled into California from the tropical Pacific, powered by sprawling low-pressure systems churning offshore.
