✕ Close Drone video of flooded Felton in Santa Cruz County

Sign up to the Independent Climate email for the latest advice on saving the planet Get our free Climate email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Independent Climate email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

At least 14 people have been killed and a five-year-old boy remains missing as a series of extreme storms continue to batter California.

More lives have now been lost in the storms – which began hammering the state last week – than were caused by two years of wildfires.

In the last two days, more than a foot of rain has fallen in parts of the state bringing dangerous flash floods and leaving more than 200,000 homes without power as of Tuesday morning.

Some 22 million people across California and parts of Oregon are under flood advisory, as the atmospheric river looks set to keep dumping heavy precipitation across the region.

The extreme weather saw the star-studded city of Montecito placed under an evacuation order and on Tuesday the whole of San Francisco was warned of flash flooding.

As conditions eased slightly, the search resumed on Tuesday for a boy, 5, who was swept away when his mother’s truck got stuck in a creek near Paso Robles.

More severe weather is forecast throughout the week, raising the potential for flooding, rising rivers, and mudslides on already saturated soils.