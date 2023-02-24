California weather – latest: Extremely rare blizzard strikes with 8ft snow forecast in LA mountains
California’s first blizzard warning since 1989
California is in for a punishing weekend of heavy snow, with blizzard conditions in mountain areas, torrential rain and bitterly cold temperatures.
It is the state’s first blizzard warning since 1989 with record snowfall forecast in some high elevation areas. Up to 8ft of snow is expected in the mountains outside of Los Angeles on Saturday.
“Travel will be VERY DIFFICULT TO IMPOSSIBLE due to the extremely heavy snow and extremely high winds expected,” warned the National Weather Service’s San Diego office in southern California.
A coast-to-coast winter storm has pummeled much of the western and northern United States this week, styming travel plans and leaving nearly 1million people without power.
But the country was a landscape of climate extremes: While deep Arctic air caused temperatures to plummet as much as 30 to 40 degrees below average in parts of the West and Plains, the US also experienced its first 100-degree day of 2023. Falcon Lake in Texas hit 100F on Wednesday as temperature records were broken across the Southwest.
Impassable roads from coast to coast
Southwest gets a heavy doze of snow and ice
A winter storm knocked out power to thousands of customers and shut down major roadways in northern Arizona and New Mexico, and is expected to keep an icy grip on much of the Southwest through Friday. Another storm could be close behind.
Ten inches of snow was reported in the mountains of northeast Arizona, with wind-whipped drifts up to two feet high near McNary, south of Holbrook, the National Weather Service said.
Another 15-21 inches is possible by midday on Friday in Flagstaff, where the local National Weather Service office was among those without power much of Wednesday.
It said the heaviest snow was expected Thursday afternoon into the night, with periods of “near-blizzard conditions possible,” snowfall up to a half-inch per hour and visibility under a half-mile at times.
Got ice?
The National Weather Service in Buffalo, New York explained how local people can measure the ice accumulation in their areas.
Treacherous conditions close roads is a number of states
Winter Storm Olive created treacherous driving conditions up and down the country this week.
Some drivers were left stranded on iced-over roads and many major highways were closed.
In Wyoming, the state Transportation Department posted on social media that roads across much of the southern part of the state were impassable.
Rescuers tried to reach people stranded in vehicles but high winds and drifting snow created a “near-impossible situation” for them, said Sgt Jeremy Beck of the Wyoming Highway Patrol.
Unexpectedly heavy snow during afternoon rush hour on Wednesday sent dozens of cars spinning out in Portland, Oregon, and caused hourslong traffic jams. The regional bus service offered free rides to warming shelters for homeless individuals.
In Arizona, several interstates and other highways were closed due to high winds, falling temperatures and blowing snow. The Arizona Department of Transportation advised people not to travel as forecasters said snow could fall at a rate of two to three inches per hour on Thursday.
Many roads also remain snow-covered and in some cases closed in Minneapolis.
In pictures: Winter Storm Olive
Rarer-than-rare blizzard warning issued in California
A blizzard warning was issued in California this week for the first time since George Bush (Senior) was in the White House.
The National Weather Service (NWS) announced the warning for Southern California mountains through Saturday for the first time since 1989.
There will be several rounds of snow leaving three to five feet of powder across the Sierra Nevadas.
The Mount Baldy ski resort, located in the Angeles National Forest in southern California, is forecast to be the snowiest ski resort on Earth over the next five days with 100-plus inches of snow expected, tweeted Colin McCarthy from the popular weather account US_Stormwatch.
But the moisture-laden air will also mean increased risk of flash flooding into the weekend, according to NWS. Coastal areas have already begun to see large waves which could reach 10-14ft today.
