California weather - live: Tornado warning near LA as thousands left without power in the snow
California’s first blizzard warning since 1989
California is in for a punishing weekend of heavy snow, torrential rain and bitterly cold temperatures.
It’s the state’s first blizzard warning since 1989 with record snowfall forecast in some high-elevation areas. Up to 8ft of snow is expected in the mountains outside of Los Angeles on Saturday. The National Weather Service warned that travel would be very difficult to impossible.
Friday morning also brought the threat of ocean water spouts and land-based tornadoes in the Los Angeles area of southeast Santa Barbara and southern Ventura counties.
A coast-to-coast winter storm has pummeled much of the western and northern United States this week, styming travel plans and leaving nearly 1million people without power.
But the country was a landscape of climate extremes: While deep Arctic air caused temperatures to plummet as much as 30 to 40 degrees below average in parts of the West and Plains, the US also experienced its first 100-degree day of 2023. Falcon Lake in Texas hit 100F on Wednesday as temperature records were broken across the Southwest.
California’s winter storm in pictures
The US weather outlook into next week
Here’s how the three to seven day hazards outlook is shaping up from the National Weather Service (NWS).
More heavy rain is forecast across parts of California, the Central Appalachians, the Northeast, the Pacific Northwest, and the Mid-Atlantic on Monday and Tuesday.
Heavy snow is expected in the Central Great Basin, the Northern Rockies, the Central Rockies along with in the Pacific Northwest and the Southwest by the end of the weekend through Tuesday.
High winds are forecast across the Rockies, the Plains and the Southwest on Sunday, moving east through Monday and Tuesday.
Much below normal temperatures across portions of California, the Central Great Basin, the Pacific Northwest, the Northern Great Basin, and the Southwest, are expected well into next week, NWS said.
In Alaska, heavy rain is expected through all of next week in the mainland and panhandle, and heavy snow is forecast for Tuesday and Wednesday along with much below normal temperatures.
Watch: California blanketed by thick snow
Winter storm in pictures
Severe weather begins to ease in Midwest and Plains
A storm that battered the Plains and Midwest for days began to diminish on Friday, the weather service said, but gusty winds could still cause blowing and drifting snow.
The weather has closed major roads around the US, caused pileups, closed schools and snarled air travel.
Friday morning, nearly 300 flights were canceled and over 900 were delayed, according to FlightAware.com. That was down from more 2,000 canceled and 14,000 delayed flights on Thursday.
All told, the storms have blacked out nearly 1 million homes and businesses from coast to coast. Michigan was hardest hit after a storm coated branches, power lines and utility poles with ice, putting more than 820,000 customers in the dark at one point. By Friday, that was down to under 700,000, most in the state’s populous southeast corner, around Detroit.
Some 3,000 power lines were toppled after being coated with ice as thick as three-quarters of an inch, and crews struggled to get power back by the end of Sunday, utilities said.
Watch: California forecast reveals floods, blizzards from huge US storm
Tornado and water spout warnings in Los Angeles area
Intense showers and thunderstorms are shifting eastward toward southeast Santa Barbara and southern Ventura Counties, the National Weather Service’s Los Angeles office warned on Friday morning.
“Expect potential for very heavy rain, road flooding, small hail, & gusty winds. Ocean waterspouts & land-based tornadoes are possible through noon,” forecasters said.
Winter Storm Olive: Why do we name extreme weather events?
Winter Storm Olive has battered the US this week with heavy snow, blizzard conditions and significant ice, prompting the cancellation of hundreds of flights.
The custom of naming large weather events weather goes back to the early 20th century and the dawn of radio which enabled ship-to-shore communications for the first time.
The idea of personifying weather events was to distinguish between them, and make it easier to remember than a numerical sequence.
Meteorologists, coast guards and ships’ captains could then relay information without fear of misunderstanding.
Joe Sommerlad has more below.
How do storms and hurricanes get their names?
Odd custom of personifying storms and hurricanes dates back a century
California governor’s office shares list of warming centers as state braces for bitter cold
The California governor’s office shared a list of warming centers, travel alerts, and tips on how to prepare and stay safe during the severe winter weather.
