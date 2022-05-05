Earth’s CO2 hits highest recorded level in human history
Record-high CO2 levels come as greenhouse gas emissions continue around the world
Monthly average carbon dioxide (CO2) levels have reached above 420 parts per million (ppm) for the first time on record.
The new data, from Hawaii’s Mauna Loa Observatory, were released today by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
Atmospheric CO2, driven higher in large part by burning fossil fuels around the world, is one of the major drivers of the climate crisis.
CO2 levels fluctuate over the course of the year, with highs around late spring. That’s due to the Northern Hemisphere’s seasons – as the northern summer comes in, increased plant growth pulls a lot of carbon out of the atmosphere, dropping levels lower.
But throughout the year, emissions from transportation, industry, electricity generation and other sources like deforestation have pushed vast quantities of CO2 into the atmosphere since the mid-19th century – causing atmospheric carbon to increase dramatically over time.
Last year’s highest month, May, recorded 419.13 ppm. Twenty years ago, the highest month of the year had just 375.93 ppm. In 1958, the first year scientists started collecting CO2 data at Mauna Loa, the highest month of the year had 317.51 ppm.
More to follow
