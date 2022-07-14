Analysis finds US on track to cut emissions 24-35% by 2030 - far short of Biden’s climate goal
The US has pledged to cut greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions in half by the end of the decade, from 2005 levels
The United States is on track to reduce its carbon footprint by 24-35 per cent by 2030 - significantly short of President Joe Biden’s goal, and the country’s promise under the global Paris Agreement.
The US has pledged to cut greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions in half by the end of the decade, from 2005 levels.
The new independent assessment, from the influential thinktank Rhodium Group, revealed that while the outlook had improved since last year, the emissions cut still fell far short.
Additionally, the group noted that the change was largely down to slowing economic growth around the world and higher fossil fuel prices - not because of government policy to tackle the climate crisis.
“Even by 2035, GHG emissions remain stubbornly high at 26- 41 per cent below 2005 levels,” the analysts wrote.
The Independent has contacted the White House for comment.
The annual "Taking Stock" report looks at key drivers of US emissions—including technology cost and performance advancements, changes in energy markets, policy developments, and expectations for the economy. The estimates do not take into account any future, ambitious policies.
More follows
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies