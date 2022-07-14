The United States is on track to reduce its carbon footprint by 24-35 per cent by 2030 - significantly short of President Joe Biden’s goal, and the country’s promise under the global Paris Agreement.

The US has pledged to cut greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions in half by the end of the decade, from 2005 levels.

The new independent assessment, from the influential thinktank Rhodium Group, revealed that while the outlook had improved since last year, the emissions cut still fell far short.

Additionally, the group noted that the change was largely down to slowing economic growth around the world and higher fossil fuel prices - not because of government policy to tackle the climate crisis.

“Even by 2035, GHG emissions remain stubbornly high at 26- 41 per cent below 2005 levels,” the analysts wrote.

The Independent has contacted the White House for comment.

The annual "Taking Stock" report looks at key drivers of US emissions—including technology cost and performance advancements, changes in energy markets, policy developments, and expectations for the economy. The estimates do not take into account any future, ambitious policies.

