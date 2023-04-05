Sign up to the Independent Climate email for the latest advice on saving the planet Get our free Climate email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A severe and prolonged drought has taken hold in Spain as wildfires wreaked havoc unseasonably early and reservoirs dried up almost completely, with authorities fearing the dry spell could be the worst the country has faced in decades.

The drought has already affected up to six million people with restrictions on water use and evacuations due to widespread wildfires even during springtime.

The water level in Sau reservoir, which supplies water to the city and other towns in the northeastern region of Catalonia, has dropped so low that there is already a risk the water will be contaminated by silt.

Authorities have ordered the removal of fish from the reservoir with nets to prevent them from dying and rotting in the water, making it unusable for human consumption, BBC reported.

“We are trying to transfer the water as quickly as we can, because the quality right now in the winter was good [but] in the spring, it will become really, really bad, and we’re trying to extract all the fish we can find there,” Samuel Reyes, director of the Catalan Water Agency (ACA), told BBC.

The reservoir became the most visible symbol of the worst drought this area has seen in living memory after 11th century church of Sant Romà de Sau, which was submerged when the reservoir was created, showed above as water levels went down.

A church and remains of an ancient village which are usually covered by water are seen inside the reservoir of Sau, in Vilanova de Sau, Catalonia (AP)

Agustín Torrent, a 70-year-old man who has lived nearby his whole life, told BBC, “I’ve never seen it so empty. It’s sad when you’ve seen [the reservoir] full before. But that’s the way it is. It’s climate change and anyone who says it doesn’t exist, I don’t know what you can say to them.”

Last month, Spain officially entered a period of long-term drought, and the first three months of 2023 show no major signs of change, owing to high temperatures and low rainfall over the past three years.

“The first available predictions for the summer of 2023 point to a likely situation of temperatures once again above normal,” spokesperson for state weather agency Rubén del Campo, said.

Locals in some of the hardest-hit villages have been turning to ceremonial rain prayers, asking God to open the heavens.

A procession was held l’Espunyola, north of Barcelona where local residents carried a statue of the Our Lady of the Torrents, a virgin historically associated with drought, in Spain. Prayers and hymns were offered to ask for divine intervention in solving the crisis.

Farmers and parishioners gathered Sunday at the small hermitage of l’Espunyola, a rural village in Catalonia, to attend a mass asking the local virgin Our Lady of the Torrents for rain. (Emilio Morenatti)

Globally, 2022 was the hottest and sixth driest year since records began. Last winter was the fifth consecutive year to be declared “warm” or “very warm”. This, combined with rainfall for the year being 16 per cent below average, has led to hostile land for farmers as well as record low levels of water in the country’s reservoirs.

Although Mr del Campo pointed out that Spain has experienced severe droughts before, he said that this drought is still important.

“To put it in context, we’re in a drought, but there have been worse droughts,” he said.