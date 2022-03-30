Reducing carbon emissions will not harm economic growth, study finds
Countries can meet 2015 Paris Agreement climate objectives while maintaining global economy, study suggests
Net zero carbon emissions can be achieved by 2050 without harming economic growth, a new study has found.
Many countries are pursuing net zero emissions in line with the 2015 Paris Agreement, which aims to limit global temperature rises to 1.5C.
The new study published by Oxford University Press used energy system and macroeconomic models to explore how these objectives could be reached and whether achieving them is possible with continuing economic growth through to 2100.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies