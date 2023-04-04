Sign up to the Independent Climate email for the latest advice on saving the planet Get our free Climate email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Independent Climate email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Limiting global warming to 2C can prevent over 80 per cent of predicted heat-related deaths in the Middle East and North Africa by the end of the century, a new study has found.

The study, published in The Lancet Planetary Health on Monday, says that the Middle East and North Africa region, together referred to as the MENA, is one of the most climate-vulnerable areas in the world, with maximum temperatures predicted to rise to nearly 50C by the end of the century.

The study found that under high-emissions scenarios, the annual heat-related deaths in MENA could increase to 123 people per 100,000 by the period between 2081 and 2100.

This number is approximately 60 times higher than current figures and higher than predictions under similar scenarios worldwide. However, if global warming is limited to 2C, the final goal agreed to by countries in the Paris Agreement in 2015, over 80 per cent of these deaths could be avoided.

The world has already warmed by 1.2C and is soon expected to breach the mark of 1.5C, the Paris Agreement’s more ideal target of limiting warming, as greenhouse gas emissions continue to rise.

The study modelled current and future trends in heat-related mortality in 19 countries in the MENA region, including variations in the levels of potential greenhouse gas emissions over time and different socioeconomic scenarios.

Iran is expected to have the highest annual death rate in MENA region under the high-emissions scenario, at 423 deaths per 100,000, with other countries such as Palestine, Iraq, and Israel also predicted to have high rates, at 186, 169, and 163 per 100,000, respectively.

The authors warn that traditional heat-adaption solutions such as air-conditioning will not be enough, and stronger mitigation and adaptation policies need to be agreed upon at the upcoming United Nations climate conference, Cop28, in Dubai.

Reliance on air-conditioning is already relatively high in countries where rates of heat-related mortality are higher than the regional average, such as in Israel and Cyprus.

“Even with stronger action, countries in the region need to develop ways other than air-conditioning to protect their citizens from the dangers of extreme heat,” says Shakoor Hajat, lead author and professor of global environmental health at London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine.

“Strengthening health systems and better coordination between MENA countries will be key in tackling the health impacts of climate change in the region,” he adds.

“With Cop28 coming up, discussions are needed to consider how countries in the region can better work together to improve resilience in the face of climate change.”

The authors also suggest that demographic policies and healthy ageing will be vital to successfully adapt to a changing climate as population growth in the MENA is a substantial driver of predicted heat-related deaths.