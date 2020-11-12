✕ Close Joe Biden: 'It is time for us to come together as a nation and heal'

President-elect Joe Biden has signalled he will reverse Trump-era attacks on environmental regulations, as he appointed his transition teams for the US Environmental Protection Agency and Transportation Department.

Both will be run by agency alumni who served under Barack Obama and helped craft regulations such as the Clean Power Plan and tougher fuel economy standards for vehicles.

The head of the EPA team is Patrice Simms, an environmental attorney at Earthjustice, which has filed more than 100 lawsuits against Donald Trump's administration.

The Trump administration rolled back Obama-era fuel economy standards and stripped California of the ability to set zero-emission vehicle rules. Both actions remain subject to appeal.

Meanwhile, Greta Thunberg has launched a thinly veiled attack on Donald Trump for failure to concede the presidential election to Mr Biden.

On Twitter, the teenage climate activist attacked Mr Trump for “denying democracy itself”.

