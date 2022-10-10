Britons demand climate action after 40C summer heatwave

Sign up to the Independent Climate email for the latest advice on saving the planet Get our free Climate email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the



This summer’s record-breaking temperatures were a watershed moment for Britons’ awareness of climate change – and three-quarters now want to see the government take more action.

A poll of 2,000 adults found 77 per cent believed the new government should do even more than their predecessors to protect the UK from global warming.

But 67 per cent said they also believed large UK retailers should work more closely together to overcome climate challenges.

Of these, 62 per cent believed more collaboration would have a better impact, while 53 per cent felt it would help develop a universal standard for others to follow.

But many also recognised their own accountability, as the heatwave caused 32 per cent to reflect on how their actions have been damaging to the environment.

However, when polled about which countries they think should be taking greater action on climate change, the UK ranked fifth, behind China, the US, India and Russia.

The research was commissioned by John Lewis. Marija Rompani, the company’s director of ethics and sustainability, said: “We all know that we can’t exist without nature, it is essential for our survival and it will play a vital role in solving the problem of climate change.

“We can’t solve one without the other, the crises of nature loss and climate change are inextricably linked.

“And yet, the UK currently languishes in the bottom 10 per cent of global countries for its abundance of nature.

“That’s unacceptable and given the tiny window in which we have to get this right, delaying action is simply not an option.”

Following the searing heat this summer, the public has shown a willingness to adapt, with 30 per cent wanting to do more to reduce their own environmental footprint.

In fact, of the 58 per cent who are planning to replace some of the meat in their diet with more plant-based meals, 52 per cent are doing so because of the environmental benefits.

But while 36 per cent were doing so for ethical reasons, one-third viewed it as an opportunity to save money.