Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Britons demand climate action after 40C summer heatwave

Large majorities say government and retailers should be doing more

Oliver Lewis
Monday 10 October 2022 08:47
Comments
Earth barreling towards ‘uncharted territory', climate report warns

This summer’s record-breaking temperatures were a watershed moment for Britons’ awareness of climate change – and three-quarters now want to see the government take more action.

A poll of 2,000 adults found 77 per cent believed the new government should do even more than their predecessors to protect the UK from global warming.

But 67 per cent said they also believed large UK retailers should work more closely together to overcome climate challenges.

Of these, 62 per cent believed more collaboration would have a better impact, while 53 per cent felt it would help develop a universal standard for others to follow.

But many also recognised their own accountability, as the heatwave caused 32 per cent to reflect on how their actions have been damaging to the environment.

Recommended

However, when polled about which countries they think should be taking greater action on climate change, the UK ranked fifth, behind China, the US, India and Russia.

The research was commissioned by John Lewis. Marija Rompani, the company’s director of ethics and sustainability, said: “We all know that we can’t exist without nature, it is essential for our survival and it will play a vital role in solving the problem of climate change.

“We can’t solve one without the other, the crises of nature loss and climate change are inextricably linked.

“And yet, the UK currently languishes in the bottom 10 per cent of global countries for its abundance of nature.

“That’s unacceptable and given the tiny window in which we have to get this right, delaying action is simply not an option.”

Following the searing heat this summer, the public has shown a willingness to adapt, with 30 per cent wanting to do more to reduce their own environmental footprint.

Recommended

In fact, of the 58 per cent who are planning to replace some of the meat in their diet with more plant-based meals, 52 per cent are doing so because of the environmental benefits.

But while 36 per cent were doing so for ethical reasons, one-third viewed it as an opportunity to save money.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in