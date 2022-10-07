More than 3,000 killed by high temperatures recorded this summer

Sign up to the Independent Climate email for the latest advice on saving the planet Get our free Climate email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

More than 3,000 heat-related deaths were recorded in England and Wales this summer as temperature-records were smashed across the UK.

During five so-called “heat-periods” between June and August, 3,271 excess deaths were recorded, with the largest number during the hot weather between 10 and 25 July when 2,227 excess deaths were recorded.

A heat-period includes days when a Level 3 heat health alert is in place or days when the mean tempearture in central England is greater than 20C plus the day preceding and day after this criteria has been met.

The heat health alert is designed to act as an early warning system to help healthcare professionals manage the period of extreme heat.

The average number of deaths per day was higher on a “heat-period” day than on others. The analysis suggests that some vulnearble people may have died earlier than they may have done otherwise due to the heat.

“These estimates show clearly that high temperatures can be a fast and unsuspecting killer for those who are vulnerable,” said Isabel Oliver, chief scientific officer at the UK Health Security Agency. “Higher excess deaths occurred during the hottest days this year and a warming climate means we must adapt to living safely with hotter summers in the future.

“Prolonged periods of hot weather are a particular risk for elderly people, those with heart and lung conditions or people who are unable to keep themselves cool such as people with learning disabilities and Alzheimer’s disease.”

The UK’s hottest temperatures were recorded during that period with the mercury hitting 40.3C in Coningsby in Lincolnshire on 19 July, the highest temperature since records began.

Temperature records in Wales and Scotland were also broken, reaching 37.1C in Hawarden, Flintshire and 34.8C in Charterhall in the Scottish borders.

On 19 July, the UK’s previous temperature record of 38.7C was met or exceeded at 46 stations from Kent to Yorkshire and seven stations recorded maximum temperatures in excess of 40C, according to the Met Office.

The July heatwave caused the Met Office to issue its first extreme heat weather warning covering much of England, and the government announced the first national heatwave emergency for 18 and 19 July.

The summer was the joint warmest on record for England alongside 2018.

