Global temperature crosses critical 2C threshold for first time

Sign up to the Independent Climate email for the latest advice on saving the planet Get our free Climate email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Independent Climate email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Global average temperatures crossed the 2C threshold for the first time last week – an alarming breach that climate scientists have long warned could lead to catastrophic results for the planet if it becomes a long term pattern.

Preliminary data from the European Center for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts (ECMWF) suggested 17 November was the first day on record to have a global average surface temperature 2.06C above pre-industrial levels.

The breach, while temporary, is alarming because 2C is the higher limit set by the 2015 Paris Agreement that aims to limit global heating and avoid some of the most harmful consequences that stem from the climate crisis.

“Our best estimate is that this was the first day when global temperature was more than 2C above 1850-1900 (or pre-industrial) levels, at 2.06C,” Samantha Burgess, the deputy director of the Copernicus Climate Change Service, said on X on Sunday.

This preliminary data will require weeks to be confirmed with real-life observations.

Global temperatures – the average of all the weather stations around the world – have been on the rise ever since humans started burning fossil fuels like oil, gas and coal to generate energy after the industrial revolution in the 1800s.

The concerning milestone comes just weeks after the planet temporarily crossed the 1.5C mark, the preferred lower limit for warming set out in the Paris Agreement.

The overall average temperature for this year is expected to be 1.3-1.4C higher than the pre-industrial average, according to analysis released by Climate Central this month.

Scientists have consistently warned that with every 0.01-degree rise in global temperatures, the planet will face catastrophic consequences in the form of more disasters and extreme weather events.

A number of shocking records have been broken in 2023 and along with them there have been disasters that show the ramifications of the climate crisis.

The year is on track to be the hottest ever, while a record number of heatwaves and wildfires have been witnessed across the world in 2023. It has already been confirmed to be the hottest northern hemisphere summer on record.

Temperatures have also increased this year due to the emergence of El Nino, a natural climatic pattern that can drive more weather extremes.

For the global average to breach the Paris Agreement’s targets, temperatures will have to go beyond the 2C threshold for a longer duration.

While Friday’s temporary breach does not yet mean efforts to contain heating within the Paris Agreement’s limits have failed, experts say this is an indication that we are running out of time.

“If the trend continues, then 1.5C will be crossed in the early 2030s,” Eliot Jacobson, a retired professor of mathematics and computer science, wrote on X.

Scientists said there is still time to reverse the trend if countries take stronger action on reducing their greenhouse gas emissions.

At the end of this month, leaders from across the world will assemble in Dubai for the 28th UN Climate Conference, where a deal will be struck on action to tackle the worsening crisis.