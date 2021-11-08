✕ Close Activists from London climate protest start march to Trafalgar Square

As the Cop26 summit resumes in Glasgow after a day off on Sunday, the issue of loss and damage will take centre stage at the meetings today.

Flooding, drought and heatwaves claimed hundreds of lives in 2021 and the countries hardest hit by the climate crisis are often the poorest and have contributed the least to climate change.

Who should be funding climate adaption? This is the question the summit will try to find a consensus on this week.

Governments including Bangladesh, the Maldives and the Netherlands — which are expected to be among those most severely impacted by climate change as sea levels rise — are expected to attend the meeting, among several others.

Meanwhile, over the weekend, tens of thousands of climate protesters took to the streets in Glasgow, London and around the world in a demand for swifter action to combat the global heating crisis. In Glasgow, up to 50,000 people joined a march from Kelvingrove Park to Glasgow Green, as the first week of Cop26 ended.