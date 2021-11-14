✕ Close Related video: Alok Sharma holds back tears while apologising for events of Cop26

Alok Sharma has said that China and India will have to “justify” their actions to climate vulnerable countries after they forced a last-minute change to the text on coal enshrined with the deal agreed in Glasgow on Saturday.

He told Sky News’ Trevor Phillips On Sunday programme: “On the issue of coal, I should point out that for the very first time in any of these conferences, the word ‘coal’ is actually reflected in the text. That again is a first.

“We need to ensure is that we continue to work on this deal, on these commitments, and on the issue of coal, China and India are going to have to justify to some of the most climate vulnerable countries what happened.

An emotional Alok Sharma broke down on stage in the event’s final moments following the last-minute change, met with a mix of disappointment and pragmatism. Seen to be visibly upset, he apologised for the “way this process has unfolded”.

Addressing delegates, he said: “May I just say to all delegates I apologise for the way this process has unfolded and I am deeply sorry.”

