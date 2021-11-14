Cop26 news – live: China and India must ‘justify’ watered-down coal commitments says apologetic Alok Sharma
Follow the latest reactions and updates
Related video: Alok Sharma holds back tears while apologising for events of Cop26
Alok Sharma has said that China and India will have to “justify” their actions to climate vulnerable countries after they forced a last-minute change to the text on coal enshrined with the deal agreed in Glasgow on Saturday.
He told Sky News’ Trevor Phillips On Sunday programme: “On the issue of coal, I should point out that for the very first time in any of these conferences, the word ‘coal’ is actually reflected in the text. That again is a first.
“We need to ensure is that we continue to work on this deal, on these commitments, and on the issue of coal, China and India are going to have to justify to some of the most climate vulnerable countries what happened.
An emotional Alok Sharma broke down on stage in the event’s final moments following the last-minute change, met with a mix of disappointment and pragmatism. Seen to be visibly upset, he apologised for the “way this process has unfolded”.
Addressing delegates, he said: “May I just say to all delegates I apologise for the way this process has unfolded and I am deeply sorry.”
Follow our live coverage below
Emotional Alok Sharma apologises as coal phaseout text in deal ‘watered down’
Alok Sharma apologised on Saturday for how the Cop26 deal negotiations concluded with last-minute changes on the wording about coal.
The visibly emotional Cop26 president said he was “deeply sorry” for the way the had process unfolded, after India and China forced a last-minute change to the text of the deal agreed in Glasgow on Saturday.
Addressing delegates, he said: “May I just say to all delegates I apologise for the way this process has unfolded and I am deeply sorry.”
Ella Glover has the full story:
Emotional Alok Sharma apologises as coal phaseout text in Cop26 deal ‘watered down’
It comes after a key change to the deal on coal, following a proposed revision by India to water down language on coal
World on way to ‘consigning coal to history’, says Sharma
Alok Sharma has announced that the world is well on the way “cosigning coal to history” after the Cop26 deal negotiations concluded with last-minute changes on the wording about coal on Saturday.
Speaking to the BBC’s Andrew Marr Show, the Cop26 president apologised for the watering-down of the language surrounding commitments on coal usage, from “phasing out” to “phasing down.”
On being reduced almost to tears at the close of the conference as he apologised for the way a final change to the Glasgow Pact had been carried out Mr Sharma said he was emotional after getting very little sleep in the final days of the Cop26.
He said: “In terms of what happened yesterday, we managed to get an enormous amount over the line.
“On a personal level, I have invested enormous amounts of the last two years into this.
“I’ve been out to see countries, talked to people on the front line of climate change, and of course I’d had about six hours sleep in 72 hours previously, so it was an emotional moment.”
Mr Sharma said it had been his job to “build consensus” on the final deal, as he denied the Glasgow Pact had ended in failure.
Asked whether his emotional reaction to the change in language on coal was an admission of failure, he replied: “I wouldn’t describe what we did yesterday as a failure - it is a historic achievement.”
Alok Sharma: Cop26 agreement is ‘just the start’
Alok Sharma has said the Glasgow Climate Pact is ‘just the start’ amid disappointment on the watering-down of language around coal after India and China forced a last-minute change to the text of the deal agreed in Glasgow on Saturday.
He also argued that China and India would have to “justify” their actions to “climate vulnerable” countries.
He told Sky News’ Trevor Phillips On Sunday programme: “On the issue of coal, I should point out that for the very first time in any of these conferences, the word ‘coal’ is actually reflected in the text. That again is a first.
“Yes, of course I would have liked to ensure we maintain the ‘phase out’ rather than changing the wording to ‘phase down’, but on the way to phasing out, you’ve got to phase down.
“But, ultimately, of course, what we need to ensure is that we continue to work on this deal, on these commitments, and on the issue of coal, China and India are going to have to justify to some of the most climate vulnerable countries what happened.
“You heard some of that disappointment on the floor (of the conference).
“What I would say to you is that overall this is a historic agreement, we can be really proud of it but, of course, this is just the start – we now need to deliver on the commitments.”
UK must do more work to ‘set example' to world on climate action, says Angela Rayner
The deputy Labour leader has said that the UK has a “responsibility” to support poorer countries in the fight against climate change - adding we must do more to “set an example” to the world.
Angela Rayner then went on to praise the work done by the Cop26 president, Alok Sharma, for doing his “utmost” in securing the Glasgow Climate Pact.
This was followed by condemnation for Boris Johnson, whom she criticised for his “do as I say, not as I do” attitude. “There is so much more we can do as a country to set an example to the world,” she added.
“We have a responsibility to support the poorer countries.”
It comes after the Shadow Business and Energy Sectary, Ed Miliband, said that the government’s decision to cut the international aid budget was the ‘”single worst decision” in the build up to the UN climate summit in Glasgow.
1.5C target in ‘intensive care’, says Ed Miliband
‘If Glasgow was meant to keep 1.5C alive, it is now in intensive care’, says Ed Miliband
Ed Miliband: UK’s decision to slash the international aid budget ahead of Cop26 was a ‘scandal’
The Shadow Business and Energy Sectary has said that the government’s decision to cut the international aid budget was the ‘”single worst decision” in the build up to the UN climate summit in Glasgow.
Set to continue until at least 2024, the government reduced its annual aid budget from 0.7% of gross national income to 0.5 per cent. This represents a cut of between £4nb and £5bn.
Speaking on Sky News this morning, Ed Miliband said: “Cutting the aid budget was the single worst decision in the build up to Cop26.
“The money is an essential starting point for the costs developing countries are going to face.
“It’s a scandal.”
Questioning then turned on the government’s controversial decision to fund the Cambo oil field. He said: “It should not go ahead. No prevarication.
“We need clarity and strength when it comes to the climate emergency.”
10 key takeaways from the final deal agreed in Glasgow
In case you missed it...
Cop26: 10 key takeaways from the final deal agreed in Glasgow
The marathon climate summit saw progress in key areas but disappointment in others. Daisy Dunne, Louise Boyle and Andrew Woodcock walk through the 10 key conclusions
The Glasgow deal is not nearly enough, and yet it is so much better than a failure would have been
In the end, it was better that something was agreed in Glasgow rather than nothing agreed. As we feared, the final text was not enough to ensure that the aim of restricting the rise in global average temperatures to 1.5 degrees will be met, although it has not yet been definitively missed either.
The full editorial is available via the Independent Premium:
The Glasgow deal is not nearly enough, and yet it is so much better than failure
The final text could go further but some significant achievements have been locked in
‘We are out of time, folks’, says NASA climate scientist as dust settles on Cop26
A NASA climate scientist has shared his disdain on Twitter for the Cop26 process, saying he wishes he could “make the world realise what an emergency we are truly in.”
Peter Kalmus, also founder of the Climate Ad Project, took the opportunity to take swipe at scientists, commentators and NGOs for “patting” world leaders on the back following the release of the Glasgow Climate Pact.
Climate activist Greta Thunberg was among those to retweet Mr Kalmus’ words amid growing accusations being made against world leaders for failing to live up to the scale of the threat from climate change.
He wrote: “If world leaders think COP26 was “a good step” because too many climate scientists, commentators, NGO leaders spin it and pat them on the back, then we’d have a double failure. We are out of time, folks.
“I wish I could make the world realize what an emergency we are truly in.”
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies