Prime Minister Boris Johnson will fly back home from the Cop26 summit, despite making a speech to fellow world leaders urging them to act immediately to save the planet.

His spokesman said that he cannot take the train from London to Glasgow tomorrow because it would take too long, his spokesman claimed.

He defended the decision on the grounds that his plane uses “sustainable” fuel, and said the emissions produced will be offset.

Glasgow’s Cop26 climate summit has begun with world leaders facing calls for urgent action to limit dangerous temperature rises.

Mr Johnson welcomed many heads of state and government, warning them that humanity has “long since run down the clock on climate change” and must act now to tackle the crisis, with the planet now at “one minute to midnight”.

The first morning of the summit was marred by long queues and reports of lengthy delays of up to two hours to pass the summit security lines.