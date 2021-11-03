✕ Close Boris Johnson says climate promises ‘100% useless’ without action

Boris Johnson has said he is “cautiously optimistic” about what is being achieved at the Cop26 summit in Glasgow, though promises are “100 per cent useless” without firm action.

His comments come after a series of gloomy remarks from the prime minister in recent days about the ability to thrash out an agreement at the conference to prevent global temperatures from rising more than 1.5C above pre-industrial levels.

Mr Johnson said earlier on Tuesday that current global targets around sustainable aviation fuel were “pathetic” and that the world could do more as he announced plans to drive the adoption of green technology globally.

Elsewhere at the summit, Joe Biden announced that nearly 100 countries have signed a pledge to slash emissions of the potent greenhouse gas methane by 30 per cent by 2030 from 2020 levels.

The US president also claimed China has made a “big mistake” by not joining world leaders in Glasgow, saying they wanted to be world leaders but were “walking away” on the “gigantic issue” of climate breakdown.